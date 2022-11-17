APK download link for global users (2022)

PUBG Cellular Lite was created to cater to customers of low-end gadgets. Primarily, the sport’s diminished system necessities permit these with older telephones or tablets to take pleasure in an important battle royale expertise.

Each few months, PUBG Cellular Lite builders launch an replace to enhance the sport. These updates convey new options, cosmetics, objects, and bug fixes to the title.

The 0.23.1 model of the battle royale sensation is the newest one. It was made accessible over a month in the past. Gamers can obtain it in numerous methods, one in every of which is by utilizing the sport’s APK file.

Steps you may observe to obtain PUBG Cellular Lite 0.23.1 world model replace utilizing sport’s APK file

This technique of downloading the 0.23.1 world model replace is straightforward because the builders themselves have made the APK file obtain hyperlink accessible on the sport’s web site. You need to use it to get the newest model of the title in your system.

Step 1: Go to the sport’s official web site utilizing your most well-liked browser. This URL may even take you to the web site.

Step 2: As soon as on the web site, click on on the “APK Obtain” possibility. The obtain will quickly start.

Click on on the “APK Obtain” button on the sport’s web site (Picture through Tencent)

The APK file is for the 0.23.0 model. You’ll have to get the 0.23.1 model by finishing the in-game patch.

Because the APK file dimension is 946 MB, you have to make it possible for there’s sufficient cupboard space in your system to finish the obtain and set up procedures.

Dimension of the APK file (Picture through Google)

Step 3: As soon as the file’s obtain is full, allow the “Set up from Unknown Supply” setting and proceed with the set up.

Step 4: After set up, you may open PUBG Cellular Lite and obtain the in-game patch.

Full the in-game patch to get the 0.23.1 model of the sport (Picture through Tencent)

Step 5: Log in utilizing your current account or create a brand new one to take pleasure in taking part in the sport.

In case you encounter an error throughout set up, you may strive reinstalling or downloading the file once more.

One other method to obtain PUBG Cellular Lite

Google Play Retailer is the opposite means which can be utilized to obtain the sport (Picture through Google Play Retailer)

You may as well obtain the battle royale title by way of the Google Play Retailer. Comply with the steps given under to take action:

Step 1: Use the search bar within the Google Play Retailer to search out “PUBG Cellular Lite.” Alternatively, you may go to the sport’s Google Play Retailer web page utilizing this hyperlink.

Step 2: Hit the “Set up” button to start out the obtain process for the sport. Just like the APK file technique, it’s possible you’ll must obtain extra assets in-game.

After the obtain, you may enter the sport and revel in taking part in it in your gadgets.

Disclaimer: PUBG Cellular and PUBG Cellular Lite are banned in India below Part 69A of IT Legislation. On account of these authorities restrictions imposed on the video games, gamers within the nation are suggested to not play and even obtain them on their gadgets.

