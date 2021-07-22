Apiculture Market size is likely to expand exponentially in the coming years Apiculture Market by Type (Honey, Beeswax, Propolis, Live Bees, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Medical, Cosmetics, and Others), and Method (Traditional Beekeeping and Modern Beekeeping)

The global apiculture market is expected to grow at a steady pace. Apiculture is the rearing of honey bees for the production of honey, beeswax, honey dew, and many other products for commercial use. Apiculture products are beneficial for the health; products like honey are not only good for consumption but are also very good for skincare. These products are gaining popularity in the industry owing to the benefits they offer.

Companies Covered:

Betterbee, Dabur India Ltd., Miler’s Honey company, Thomas Apiculture, Georgia Honey Farm, ClearSkys, Beehive Botanicals, Bartnik, EURL Atlantic Apiculture.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

There has been a sudden increase in the demand for apiculture products especially Honey, People look for healthier substitute for sugar and follow a common belief that honey boosts immunity apiculture sector, thus boosting the growth of the sales of honey.

COVID-19 has led to disruption in the supply chain with processing plants closed due to lockdown. Moreover, shortage in labor, restrictions on transport, and closing of international borders has affected the growth of the industry. Now, as the restrictions are being lifted, the industry is anticipated to experience growth.

Manufacturers in the apiculture industry have a chance to capitalize on this demand; suppliers need to ensure continuous supply of the products. Therefore, COVID-19 is expected to have significant impact on the apiculture market.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in health consciousness among people and a drive to find better substitute for sugar drives the growth of the market. Apiculture products are highly nutritious and beneficial to the health.

Support for organic agriculture has been on the rise with many organizations like National Beekeepers Association and National Organic Value chain Association extending their support toward organic agriculture. This has led to rise in demand for pollination which in turn boosts the apiculture market.

Rise in popularity in the pharmaceutical sectors is experienced because of the presence of various amino acids, enzymes, mineral and other natural substances.

Market Trends

Rise in consumption of Honey

Honey has been advocated as the substitute for sugar, with more people accepting it and including it in their diet. Honey has seen a surge in demand. Also, rise in use of honey as a sweetener by many industries has contributed in the rise in demand for honey. Presence of antibacterial and antioxidants has made honey a perfect substitute of artificial sweetener. Furthermore, it has a higher shelf life, which is also one of the most prominent reasons for its adoption in the industry.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the market

China, in Asia-Pacific is the biggest honey manufacturer in the world. There has been an increase in the awareness for the benefits of agriculture products in this region. There is a presence of high production capabilities and emergence of new commercial honey producers in this region. Many developing countries lack the infrastructure required to perform apiculture which in turn makes the region dominant in the market. This boosts the market growth.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Honey

Beeswax

Propolis

Live Bees

Others

Applications

Food & Beverages

Medical

Cosmetics

Others

Methods

Traditional Beekeeping

Modern Beekeeping

