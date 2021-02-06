Apheresis Equipments Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027
The global apheresis equipment market size was estimated at over USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of 8.0% market during 2020-2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Apheresis Equipments Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Apheresis Equipments market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The key factors driving the apheresis equipment market are rising incidences of hematological disorders leading to an elevated demand for platelets- and plasma-based products. The rapid technological developments and product innovations have provided a supportive environment for the growth of apheresis equipment. The organized reimbursement structure and rising demand for photopheresis are expected to provide stability to the apheresis equipment market.
The report titled “Apheresis Equipments Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Apheresis Equipments industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Apheresis Equipments market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
The global apheresis equipment market is segmented by product type, application, technology, procedure type. Based on product types, this market is categorized into apheresis devices and disposable kits segments. Membrane filtration and centrifugation are the two technologies adopted for performing apheresis. Apheresis finds major adoption in renal, neurology, hematology, and other such applications.
The Apheresis Equipments Market Segmentation:
By Procedure Type:
- Plasmapheresis
- LDL-apheresis
- Plateletpheresis
- Leukapheresis
- Photophereis
- Erythrocytapheresis
- Others
By Application:
- Hematology
- Renal
- Neurology
- Other Treatment Areas
By Product:
- Apheresis Devices
- Apheresis Disposable Kits
By Technology:
- Membrane Filtration
- Centrifugation
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Haemonetics Corporation
- Terumo BCT, Inc.
- HemaCare Corporation
- Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co., Ltd.
- Fenwal, Inc.
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Medica SpA
- Feresenius Kabi
- Cerus Corporation
- Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
- Therakos, Inc.
