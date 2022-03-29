Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event will be active from March 29 to April 12

Apex Legends will now be able to run on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. A lot of current-generation consoles will be able to play the game at 4K resolution. They will also be able to play at 60Hz. With the release of the game, Respawn also has an event called “Warriors Collection,” which starts today and lasts until March 29. During the Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event, there will be a short-lived 9v9 Control mode that gets The Caustic Treatment. The event also gets a new Drop Off map, as well as 24 themed clothes.

A blog post from Electronic Arts says that Apex Legends is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/Series X. There will be a next-generation console that will be able to play the game at 4K, 60 frames a second, with HDR, high-resolution shadow mapping, and a longer draw distance than the current one. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, will only be able to play games at 60 frames per second and show HDR. The new version of the game for the new consoles will be out today, March 29. It will also be part of the Warriors Collection event.

In the future, Apex Legends on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X will also get better gameplay, visuals, and audio. This will happen in the future. If you have a PS5, you can use adaptive triggers and haptics, but not PS4. People who own Sony consoles will have to manually update their games to the new version. People who own Microsoft consoles will get the game automatically through Smart Delivery.

For a short time, the Warriors Collection event in Apex Legends will be live. It will run from March 29 to April 13. It will have a 9v9 Control mode and The Caustic Treatment on the Kings Canyon map, which will make it even more fun. Players will fight for control of Olympus, Storm Point, and Kings Canyon, as well as the rest of the game.

Apex Legends is also getting 24 limited-time cosmetics as part of the Warriors Collection event, which starts this week. “Synthetic Huntress” Ash Skin, “Riding Dirty,” “Jewel Olympus” Horizon Skin, and “Combat Survivalist” Lifeline are some of the new legendary skins that players will be able to pick up. These cosmetic items can be bought directly with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, or they can be bought during the Warriors Collection event. Once players get all 24 cosmetic items, they will get Crypto’s new Heirloom, the Biwon Blade, as a thank you.

The Control Mode, G7 Scout weapon, hop-up spawn rate, and many other things have also been fixed and improved in the game, as well.

