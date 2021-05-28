APEJ will enhance the Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market growth over the forecast period 2018 to 2028
Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2018, and key prospects over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The insights and analytics on the span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.
Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Segmentation
Global playground sets and equipment market can be segmented by component type, application type, sales channel type and region.
Based on the component type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows:
- Slides
- Swing Sets
- See-Saws
- Merry-Go-Rounds
- Playground Climbers
- Spring Riders
- Tubes
- Free spinners
- Infant & Toddlers
- Challengers
- Other Components
Based on the application type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows
- Schools
- Churches
- Parks & Recreations
- Daycare
- Landscape Architects
- Others
Based on the sales channel type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows
- Third-party Online Channel
- Direct-to-customer Online Channel
- Franchised outlets
- Independent Outlets
- Modern Trades
Among the above-mentioned sales channel, third party and direct-to-customer online channel are estimated to account for a significant market share in the global playground sets and equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, franchised outlets segment is projected to see a high growth in the global playground sets and equipment market over the forecast period.
Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Prominent Players
Prominent players of the global playground sets and equipment market are Kidstuff Playsystems, BigToys, American Parks Company, APCPLAY, BCI Burke Company, LLC, Detailed Play Pro, Miracle Recreation Equipment Company, Grounds For Play, KOMPAN A/S and Superior International Industries among other key playground sets and equipment market players. The key players of global playground sets and equipment market are focusing on expanding their sales channel to increase the overall playground sets and equipment during the forecast period.
Connect To An Expert –
