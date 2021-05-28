APEJ will enhance the Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market growth over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2018, and key prospects over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The insights and analytics on the span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global playground sets and equipment market can be segmented by component type, application type, sales channel type and region.

Based on the component type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows:

Slides

Swing Sets

See-Saws

Merry-Go-Rounds

Playground Climbers

Spring Riders

Tubes

Free spinners

Infant & Toddlers

Challengers

Other Components

Based on the application type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows

Schools

Churches

Parks & Recreations

Daycare

Landscape Architects

Others

Based on the sales channel type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows

Third-party Online Channel

Direct-to-customer Online Channel

Franchised outlets

Independent Outlets

Modern Trades

Among the above-mentioned sales channel, third party and direct-to-customer online channel are estimated to account for a significant market share in the global playground sets and equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, franchised outlets segment is projected to see a high growth in the global playground sets and equipment market over the forecast period.

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players of the global playground sets and equipment market are Kidstuff Playsystems, BigToys, American Parks Company, APCPLAY, BCI Burke Company, LLC, Detailed Play Pro, Miracle Recreation Equipment Company, Grounds For Play, KOMPAN A/S and Superior International Industries among other key playground sets and equipment market players. The key players of global playground sets and equipment market are focusing on expanding their sales channel to increase the overall playground sets and equipment during the forecast period.

