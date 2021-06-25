APEJ projected to grow smart TV sticks market share by 8% and equating to 27% by 2028, Fact.MR estimates

FactMR offers a 10-year forecast on the global smart TV sticks market. The key objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global smart TV sticks market.

Report Description

In revenue terms, the global smart TV sticks market is poised to grow at a forecast CAGR of 7.1%, during 2028- 2028. The smart TV sticks market report explores the factors that are driving the smart TV sticks market, and provides foresights about the opportunities that will shape this market in the years to come.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1367

The smart TV sticks market report also discusses about the factors that are restraining the smart TV sticks market, with their impact in short, medium, and long terms. The study includes an elaborate discussion on the prevailing trends in the smart TV sticks market.

Smart TV sticks market has been displaying moderate to high growth that varies from country to country. In the emerging economies including China, and India smart TV sticks market is displaying a strong double digit growth.

The overall smart TV sticks market can be seen to be in the growth phase, while that in the U.S., it can be said that the market is between growth and maturity. In volume terms, the smart TV sticks market is projected to reach 65.6 million unit shipments by 2028.

Fact.MR analysts have segmented the smart TV sticks market into video support and sales channel. The objective of the video support segment is to provide statistics and insights on the smart TV sticks that are compatible with non-4k TVs and those that are compatible with the 4k and above versions. The 4k and above segment is anticipated to register higher growth as compared to its non-4k counterpart.

Segmentation by Video Support

Non-4K

4k and above

The sales channel segmentation includes the sales and revenue of smart TV sticks generated through the various modes of distribution. The sales channels have been analyzed prudently to cover all formats of distribution so that none of the revenue sources is missed out. Third party online channels are offering the highest sales to the smart TV sticks market.

Segmentation by Sales Channel

Third Party Online Channels

Direct to Customer Online Channels

Franchised Electronics Outlets

Independent Electronics Outlets

Modern Trade Channels

The smart TV sticks study offers segmentation for six geographies and encompassing 23 countries across the globe. The selection of countries have been done in terms of total sales generated from each country.

The segment-wise analysis have been given in each of the six regions. North America has been the key market for smart TV sticks accounting for over 40% share; however, its share is expected to decline, as its lost share will be gained by APEJ, and Europe in the coming years.

Request for Methodology https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1367

Segmentation by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Europe Germany France Italy Spain K. Nordic BENELUX Eastern Europe Rest of Eastern Europe



The smart TV sticks report includes analysis such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, BPS analysis, market attractiveness, and absolute dollar opportunity. These set of analysis has been included to support the decision making process of the smart TV sticks industry stakeholders.

The study also includes the competitive landscape, wherein market structure and the competition amongst players have been included. This section includes market share analysis for Tier 1 and Tier 2 players, and competition analysis.

Besides, the smart TV sticks report also offers company profiles section that includes the profiles of key competitors, their product offerings, challenges, focus areas, presence across the globe, segment share analysis, financial performance, key strategies, key developments, and SWOT analysis.

The companies included in the smart TV sticks market report are Amazon.com Inc., Roku Inc., Alphabet Inc., Sky Plc (Now TV), Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp., Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Applinaces Co. Ltd., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Cloudwalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR : http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/02/22/1740153/0/en/Cloud-Deployments-of-Computer-Aided-Dispatch-Systems-Surge-Despite-Security-Concerns-finds-Fact-MR-study.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates