APAC Power Transformer Market Size 2021, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Future Plans Analysis by 2027

The APAC power transformer market is set to progress due to the on-going replacement of the existing electricity grid with an advanced structure in view of the sky-rocketing consumption of power in the region. With the need for highly efficient bulk transmission of electricity increasing, the demand for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies has been growing substantially. This has resulted in the development of better power transformers that feature improved voltage regulation, lower weight, and compact size across Asia Pacific.

The following four trends have been responsible for the constant growth of the APAC power transformer industry size:

Substantial expansion of closed core power transformers segment

The higher productivity of closed core power transformers as compared to the available alternatives has been pushing their deployment in the region. The rising inclination toward the installation of advanced monitoring technologies has been eliciting high demand from industrial and commercial sectors. These transformers are highly versatile in terms of application. As ultra-high power HVDC and HVAC transmission lines are being installed across the region, the Asia Pacific power transformer market trends appear favorable for expansion.

High voltage networks to deploy shell type power transformers

Shell type power transformers are poised for notable demand through the forecast years, expanding at a high CAGR through 2026. The growing demand can be attributed to the increasing installation in critical nodes of high voltage networks following growing implementation through severe operating conditions.

The segment has been collecting considerable revenue due to the ability of these transformers to offer short circuit reliability, convenient transportation, and compact designs across their models. The Asia pacific power transformer market size is certain to surge on account of the enhanced magnetic flux control of leakage along with superior dielectric strength of these transformers.

Low installation costs of 100 MVA- 500 MVA segment

In terms of rating, the 100 MVA to 500 MVA rated transformers are slated to witness considerable growth through 2026 on account of the lower costs of installation of these transformers when compared with other transformers. As numerous end-users seek cost-competitive transformers across their smart power equipment for settings such as sub stations and power plants, the APAC power transformers market share is likely to augment.

Increasing adoption of renewable energy across South Korea

The industry in South Korea is projected to contribute significantly toward the overall Asia Pacific power transformer market share. The prominent expansion opportunities are due to the increase in the deployment of renewable energy resources. The government of South Korea has been seeking to re-install its electrical transmission lines, which is expected to create more demand for power transformers in South Korea. Moreover, the rate of electrification in the region has been escalating, fueling the Asia Pacific power transformer market share.

Toshiba, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Kirloskar Electric, Flanagan Transformers, BHEL, Grant Transformers, TBEA, CG Power, ABB and Schneider Electric are some prominent manufacturers of power transformers in Asia Pacific.

