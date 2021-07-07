APAC Pharmacy Automation Systems Market forecast to 2025: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2025

Patient safety is a top priority in hospital and retail pharmacies. Over and beyond the forecast period, an increasing adoption of pharmacy automation systems is expected in a global scope because these systems can reduce medication errors and improve workflow efficiency in pharmacies. Total sales revenue of pharmacy automation systems in Asia-Pacific region advanced to $997.5 million in 2016, growing by XX% annually between 2017 and 2025. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 owing to a substantial adoption of automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, table-top tablet counters, and automated drug compounding devices in hospital pharmacies, retail drug stores and other types of pharmacies in this region.

Highlighted with 28 tables and 39 figures, this 135-page report “APAC Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2017-2025 by End-user, Product and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of pharmacy automation systems market by analyzing the entire APAC market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure



Growth Drivers



Restraints and Challenges



Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities



Porter’s Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC pharmacy automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of end-user, product type and country.

Based on end-users, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hospital Pharmacies (further segmented into Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy and Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy)



Retail Pharmacies (further divided into Retail Chain Pharmacies and Independent Drug Stores)



Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations



Others



Based on product type, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (further categorized into Centralized Systems (Robotic Systems and Carousels) and Decentralized Systems (Automated Unit-Dose Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems, Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems )



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems



Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems (further divided into Unit-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems and Multi-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems)



Table-top Tablet Counters



Automated Drug Compounding Devices (further segmented into Compounding Systems for Solid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Liquid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Other Formulations)



Others



Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Japan



China



South Korea



Australia



India



Rest of APAC



For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and annual revenue are available for the period of 2014-2025. The breakdown of all national markets by end-user and product type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key pharmacy automation systems vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC pharmacy automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Abacus Rx, Inc.



Accu-Chart™ Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.



Aesynt Incorporated



AmerisourceBergen Corporation



ARxIUM Inc.



Baxter Healthcare Corporation



Becton, Dickinson & Co



Capsa Solutions, LLC



Cerner Corporation



ForHealth Technologies



Health Robotics SRL



Innovation Associates, Inc.



InterMetro Industries Corporation



McKesson Corporation



Medacist Solutions Group, LLC.



Omnicell, Inc



Parata Systems



Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC



Pharmacy Automation Systems LLC



RxMedic Systems, Inc.



Rxsafe, LLC



Scriptpro LLC



Swisslog Holding AG



Talyst, LLC



TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions



Willach Pharmacy Solutions GmbH



Yaskawa Electric Corp.

