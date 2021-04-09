APAC Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Size, Analysis and Forecasts up to 2026

It has been predicted that the APAC personal protective equipment for infection control market would record a valuation of USD 3 billion by the end of 2026. The massive outbreak of the COVID-19 infection has brought about a dramatic surge in the Asia Pacific personal protective equipment for infection control market. Regarded as one of the highly contagious diseases of all times, the novel coronavirus has, over the past nine months, been demanding the need for PPE for infection control to reduce the contamination and abate the infection. Asia Pacific, being one of the intensely hit continents, is currently witnessing huge demand for these, thus enabling the market to grow at a prodigious pace.

A primary reason for this growth is rising intervention of regulatory authorities that have enforced stringent norms to ensure the safety of frontline warriors, who have been endlessly working towards the improving patient heath. Also, not to forget, eminent efforts being undertaken by the governments to bolster the development of PPE during the health crisis, like COVID-19, swine flu, and Ebola, will further augment the growth of overall personal protective equipment for infection control market in the years to follow.

Mentioned below are few of the key trends that are expected to highlight the growth of APAC personal protective equipment for infection control market, in the realm of COVID-19:

Rising demand for hand and arm protection equipment

Given that hands are an easy target for infection spread and cross contamination, it becomes essentially important to have a protection equipment that can cover the hands and arms to restrict the infection spread. In this regard, demand for hand and arm protection equipment has considerably risen over the COVID-19 span. Moreover, it was reported that the segment acquired a revenue share of more than 40 per cent in 2019 and would progress at a similar pace in the ensuing years.

Meanwhile, demand for protective clothing has also been increasing gradually, subject to the its fool proof protection against infection spread and the ability to reduce risk of exposure to hazardous environment. Estimates claim that the protective clothing segment across Asia Pacific PPE for infection control industry would record sales of more than USD 400 million by the end of 2026.

Inclining disposable protective equipment sales

Acquiring an overall market share of more than USD 1.5 billion in 2019, the disposable protective equipment market is expected to surge at an unprecedented rate in the years to come, owing to the product’s associated potential benefits such as cost effectivity, convenience of use, reduced risk of contamination, and easy maintenance.

Propelling demand across research and diagnostic laboratories

Currently, one of the segments that is calling out for massive demand for PPE for infection control is the research and diagnostic laboratories, reason- increasing research towards providing quick and preventive therapeutics for COVID-19 positive patients. Researches have been on a peak lately, considering the heavy demand for vaccines and potential medicines to cure COVID-19. This has indeed let the demand for protective equipment for infection control soar high across these diagnostic and research labs. The segment, in 2019, had acquired a revenue share of more than 15 per cent, allowing to grow further at a prodigious pace in the years to come.

Increasing PPE demand across China

China has been claimed to emerge as a lucrative growth ground for Asia Pacific personal protective equipment for infection control market over the forthcoming years, given the outbreak of coronavirus and increasing number of emergency cases. Also, the region held a revenue share of 28 per cent in 2019 subject to the rising geriatric population and burgeoning number of R&D activities being carried out in the region.

Surging initiatives by industry majors

The APAC personal protective equipment for infection control market is massively driven by the intrinsic measures being undertaken by various industry behemoths like 3M, Honeywell International, and B. Braun amongst others. Speaking of which, an instance that authenticates the aforesaid, is 3M’s efforts to expand production of N95 masks.

Considering the drastic rise in demand for N95 respiratory masks, 3M announced partnering with Ford Motors to augment its production capacity in order to suffice the product demand. This novel move is expected to strengthen the company’s stance in the overall business space.

