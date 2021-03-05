APAC Interior Design Software Market Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | Dassault System SE, Autodesk Inc, Trimble, Inc., Foyr LLC, Infurnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd

The APAC Interior Design Software Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The APAC Interior Design Software market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, APAC Interior Design Software market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the APAC Interior Design Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the APAC Interior Design Software industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The APAC interior design software market was valued at USD 923.2 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 1782.94 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global APAC Interior Design Software Market: Dassault System SE, Autodesk Inc, Trimble, Inc., Foyr LLC, Infurnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd, InnoPlanner Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends

Non-Residential Segment Is Expected To Grow Significantly

– The APAC interior design software market is expected to be driven by investment in new infrastructure while increasing domestic demand is driving the expansion in the construction of buildings in non-residential sectors. Moreover, reforms to encourage Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) are gaining popularity ASEAN region.

– For instance, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam have undergone reforms to create more accessible markets for private sector investment in construction through PPPs. Indonesia has undergone similar reforms, expanding the construction sectors eligible for PPPs, and increasing incentives to invest in projects.

– Further, acquiring land in Asian countries is now much fairer and more transparent. Vietnam has also implemented an initiative in which foreign investors are allowed to acquire land and hold a majority stake in a commercial or residential project which is expected to boost the interior design software market in the non-residential segment.

Cloud-Based Interior Designing Software Is Expected To Grow Significantly

– With the growing consumer spending capability in Asian countries, one of the focus of spending is expected to be their living space. Consumers are increasingly spending on home decor items and constantly changing the look of their homes. They are also adopting innovative interior designing applications that can assist them and are open to paying extra when it comes to their living space.

– The implementation of the cloud-based interior designing software helps companies to make changes in interior design software with fewer resources. Moreover, the increasing demand for goods and a comfortable life has led to high booming growth in the interior designing industry in the region.

– Start-ups are disrupting the interior design ecosystem in the region. For instance, Livspace has grown to become one of India’s largest home interiors and renovation platform. The company designed over 5,000 homes, a whopping 2 million square feet, and works with over 2,000 design partners. The company partnered with Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of The Times Group, and was able to create a strong brand presence.

Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2020 – Autodesk released 3Ds Max 2021 version. The latest version from the company focuses on rendering and textures by leveraging the improvements in performance. The version also added support for python 3, scriptable baking, and more focus on CAD-related workflows and interoperability with Autodesk’s CAD tools, such as AutoCAD and Revit.

– April 2020 – Dassault Systems and Aden Group, one of Asia’s largest integrated facility management companies collaborated. These companies are working together to develop new hospital engineering, construction and operations processes by leveraging Dassault Systems 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Aden Groups Akila Care smart and connected hospital concept. The solution relies on a virtual collaborative environment for the design, simulation and development of hospitals that can be built and operational within 100 days and remain operational for many years, as well as for optimizing their operations and maintenance throughout their entire lifecycle.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The APAC Interior Design Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

