APAC Food Stabilizer Market to observe more than 4.8 % CAGR in near future

Global Food Stabilizer Market, gelatin is the leading type segment, as it exhibits unique gelling properties, which are capable of affecting the mobility of water. Gelatin is a polysaccharide protein, which produces diverse textures in food. It is used in various dairy products, such as butter milk, cottage cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, and yogurt, which functions as texture enhancement, stabilization, and fat & protein replacement.

Food Stabilizer Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, projects that the global market was valued at $7,580 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $10,100 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the gelatin food stabilizer type segment accounted for more than one-third share of the total market.

Food stabilizers are food additives that are added to food products to maintain color, shape, texture, consistency, and stability. It maintains the physio-chemical properties of food product to ensure homogeneous dispersion. Pectin, carrageenan, gelatin, agar-agar, starch, guar gum, and calcium chloride are the commonly used food stabilizers, which are used in various applications such as salad dressing, frozen dessert, confection, beverage product, pudding, jam, and others. Food stabilizers play a vital role in viscosity management, prevention of liquid/solid separation, enhancement of flavor & mouth feel, protection against protein destabilization, and provision of desirable eating qualities.

The growth of the global food stabilizers market is driven by increased demand for food stabilizers in a wide range of applications such as bakery, confectionary, dairy product, beverage, meat & poultry product, sauce & dressing, and convenience food. Food stabilizers are used in a wide range of food products in minimal quantities to ensure that they do not affect the nutritional properties of the food. However, limitations on the usage of certain stabilizer blends, stringent government regulations on usage & quantity, and consumer preference for fresh food hamper the market growth.

The bakery application segment dominated the global market, with around one-fifth of the total market share in 2016. In bakery application, stabilizers are used for icing formulations to prepare bakery jellies, baked products, and as a texturizer & bulking agent in powdered bakery mixes.

In 2016, Europe dominated the global market, owing to the support of European Food Safety Authority and other government agencies for the approval of safe food additives & stabilizers. Furthermore, in terms of value, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.8%, followed by North America, which is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2%.

The key companies profiled in the report include Glanbia Nutritionals, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Inc., Cargill, Inc., Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chemelco International B.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Advanced food systems.

