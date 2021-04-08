APAC EV Battery Reuse Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report 2020

The APAC EV battery reuse market share, likely to exhibit a high CAGR over the forthcoming years, is expected to command a significant stature globally due to support from leading car manufacturers including Tesla, BMW, and Ford. Since they have a huge potential for reusage across stationary energy storage and base stations, second life EV batteries can create considerable value, simultaneously reducing storage costs. Additionally, the integration of renewable power into the grid can be a crucial step toward the creation of a futuristic sustainable infrastructure.

The following top three trends have been supporting the APAC EV battery reuse market dynamics:

Growing concerns regarding a massive volume of discarded lithium-ion batteries across the region to trigger expansion

Excessive consumption of natural resources and use-and-throw economies across Asia Pacific have led to environmental deterioration and depletion of crucial resources. Addressing these issues, battery manufacturers alongside automotive companies can play a pivotal role in supporting circular economies. Future shortages of essential raw materials such as cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel can be prevented by utilizing second-life e-mobility products, especially since over 85% production of the world’s EV batteries is accountable to China, Japan, and South Korea.

In consideration of these issues, governments and non-profits across the region have been encouraging the espousal of the trend of reusing EV batteries. For instance, in October 2020, the environment NGO Greenpeace East Asia declared that if carbon neutralization is to be achieved in China by 2060, the repurposing of used EV batteries is the most ideal approach. It estimated that nearly 12.85 million tons of lithium-ion batteries will need to be discarded over the next decade and reusing them can save carbon emissions of more than 63.34 million tons.

BEV segment to represent a major portion of share due to escalating popularity of fully electric vehicles

The BEV segment of the Asia Pacific EV battery reuse market is projected to witness an exponential growth over the forthcoming period, thanks to the widespread popularity of fully electric cars offered by Nissan, Tesla, Chevy, Ford, and BMW. Even after being utilized in an electric vehicle, lithium batteries can potentially retain nearly two thirds of their energy storage depending on their condition.

They can therefore deliver over 5 to 8 years of additional service across secondary applications. Leading carmakers have recognized this potential and have therefore been offering refurbished or rebuilt battery packs as replacements for used ones.

India expected to fare well due to growing inclination toward eco-friendly solutions

With the ambitious target of the Indian government to render 100% of the automobiles all-electric across the nation by 2030, the Asia Pacific EV battery reuse market size is set to ascend consistently between 2020 and 2026. Through the upcoming period, the Indian government also seeks to launch more than 10,000 electric buses alongside 50,000 electric autorickshaws.

The government of India has also been promoting the reuse of EV batteries via its policy for recycling of lithium-ion batteries, boosting the progress of the Asia Pacific EV battery reuse market outlook. Several startups have also been embracing the transition to eco-friendly charging alternatives. For instance, Ziptrax Cleantech, a Delhi-based startup has been leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to repurpose discarded batteries.

Hence, with the shift toward more sustainable power sources, the deployment of EV batteries across a minimally explored market can enhance the growth opportunities for APAC EV battery reuse market dynamics in the next few years.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific EV Battery Reuse Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size & forecast, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Company product snapshot

3.4 Innovation Landscape

3.5 COVID-19 impact on the industry outlook

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Market drivers

3.7.2 Market restraints

3.8 Industry analysis – Porter’s

3.9 Product growth mapping

3.10 Competitive benchmarking, 2019

3.10.1 Strategy dashboard

3.11 PESTLE analysis

