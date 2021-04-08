APAC Electrolyzer Market 2020 | Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Japan electrolyzer market is likely to record substantial gains through 2026, powered by the ongoing shift towards sustainable energy. In addition to promoting clean energy generation, the regional government has also undertaken numerous rural electrification programs. Hydrogen-based technologies are playing a critical role in enabling zero emissions across power, transport, numerous other industries. Their widespread deployment will provide regional electrolyzer manufacturers with promising opportunities.

The APAC electrolyzer market is set to witness an upward trend over the next few years as environmental concerns continue to drive new investments in clean energy projects. A part of these investments is also being directed towards the revamp of existing electrical infrastructure and establishment of new transmission and distribution networks as respective governments aim to meet the growing power demand in a sustainable manner.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1471/sample

A positive outlook towards sustainable power generation has led to the large-scale integration of renewable energy projects in APAC countries and the region is poised to witness many more new projects in the years to come. Meanwhile, the government and regulatory bodies are making constant efforts to boost the development of hydrogen networks and to promote their use as an industrial feed stock.

Following are some of the major trends driving future developments in the APAC electrolyzer market.

Growing application of medium and high capacity electrolyzers

Considering the capacity, the 500 kW – 2 MW electrolyzers are likely to witness a notable demand across the APAC in the coming years. Tightening regulatory standards and the widespread adoption of sustainable technologies is emerging as a major factor driving this demand. The technology finds wide use in small-scale combined heat and power (CHP) plants and off-grid power supply applications.

Meanwhile, 2 MW electrolyzers will capture a fair share of the market by 2026 due to their growing demand in large-scale hydrogen production systems. The chemicals industry is also one of the major end-users of the high capacity electrolyzers.

Alkaline and PEM electrolyzers to witness substantial demand

Strict government and regulatory norms to curb carbon emission from vehicles is resulting in the widespread adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). This in turn is creating a significant demand for alkaline electrolyzers as well as PEM electrolyzers.

PEM electrolyzers are generally used in chemical, mining, food & beverage, glass, and semiconductor manufacturing. Ongoing efforts towards expanding hydrogen generation capacity will certainly drive their demand.

On the other hand, wide use in petrochemicals, refining, glass purification and fertilizers will boost the adoption of alkaline electrolyzers in the future.

Increasing renewables deployment across Australia

Meanwhile, the market for electrolyzers in Australia is projected to witness notable growth in the near future. The Australian government is making active efforts to boost large-scale on-site hydrogen production for storage of renewable energy, hydrogen refueling, grid balancing, and power to gas stations.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1471/customize-this-report

The APAC electrolyzer market is poised to witness constant developments in the coming years, with leading companies including Siemens, Toshiba, Kobelco Eco-solutions, Green Hydrogen, Air Liquide, and Next Hydrogen, among others, leading innovation in the space.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Electrolyzer Market Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size & forecast, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Company product snapshot

3.4 Innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory norms & directives

3.6 COVID – 19 impact on industry outlook, 2020 – 2026

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Electrolyzer Market drivers

3.7.2 Market restraints

3.8 Product growth mapping

3.9 Industry analysis – Porter’s

3.10 Competitive benchmarking, 2019

3.11 PEST Analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1471/asia-pacific-electrolyzer-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.