APAC Chillers Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity The COVID 19 outbreak has negatively influenced the development of the APAC chillers industry owing to the lockdown measure in different countries in Asia and delay in manufacturing and production of chillers.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “APAC Chillers Market by Type, and End User: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The APAC chillers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, screw chillers dominated the market accounting for over one-thirds of the APAC chillers market share.

A rise in demand for chillers from various industry verticals such as food and beverages, petrochemicals, rubber, plastic, medical and others, which fuels the growth of APAC chillers market. The rise in government initiatives Make in India, and Eco-Niwas Samhita from India, which in turn, boost the demand for chillers, which drives the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, the government of India planned to spend $400 billion on electronic manufacturing industry.

In addition, growing investment in new infrastructural development in Vietnam, drive the growth of the market. For instance, the government of Vietnam invested $921 million on new infrastructure development by 2020. Furthermore, according to The World Bank, the infrastructure spending in Vietnam is expected to reach $605 billion by 2040, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the chillers market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

The APAC chillers market is segmented based on type, end-user, and country.

Based on type, the market is categorized into screw chiller, scroll chiller, centrifugal chiller, and others. The screw chiller segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By end-user, the market is segmented into chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, medical, and others. The other segment garnered the highest revenue in 2019.

Country wise, the APAC chillers market analysis is conducted across China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippine, Myanmar, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific. In 2019, China was the highest contributor to the APAC chiller market, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players, such as Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, LG Electronics, Johnson Controls International Plc, Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai, Midea Group Co. Ltd, Thermax Ltd, and Trane Technologies Plc.

