APAC Cell Line Development Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2020 to 2024

The APAC cell line development market share, driven by the alarming increase in cancer cases, is expected to surpass $1.9 billion by 2024.

The APAC cell line development market forecast is slated to witness an upsurge owing to the escalating demand for monoclonal vaccine and monoclonal antibodies, especially in the light of the present-day COVID -19 pandemic. The persistent efforts of the biologics manufacturers toward boosting their production capacities has been supporting the demand for cell line development across Asia Pacific.

The following four factors have been triggering the industry trends to a great extent.

Bioproduction segment to witness distinguished growth

The bioproduction segment held a share of over $347 million during 2017 and is expected to undergo further expansion. The emergence and widespread adoption of rDNA technology has been leading to rising demand for biological products, supporting the APAC cell line development industry share.

The rapid adoption of novel technologies across the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, coupled with the increasing production of therapeutic hormones, peptides, and monoclonal antibodies is likely to translate to higher revenue for the APAC cell line development market. The expansion of the healthcare expenditures especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will create considerable opportunities.

Reagents and media segment to soar due to support from drug discovery

Reagents and media segment is poised for a stable growth through the forecast timeline, promoted by the spike in the demand for these products across the tissue engineering, drug discovery, and similar research application areas. During 2017, the segment accounted for over 53.8% of the total industry share and is slated to garner higher demand through 2024. Moreover, the expanding demand for dissociation reagents, freezing reagents, and biological buffers is also likely to be a favorable sign for the Asia Pacific cell line development industry forecast.

Thriving biologics industry to foster expansion opportunities

The exponential expansion of the biologics industry has been a primary factor responsible for the projected growth of the Asia Pacific cell line development industry size through the forthcoming times. The growing emphasis on cost sensitivity alongside the availability of highly skilled workforce has been enabling the leading biopharmaceutical players to make their mark on the global industry.

According to industry estimates, almost 50% of the new and upcoming bioprocessing and biomanufacturing facilities across the world are located across Asia. This bodes well for the cell line development market forecast in the region, especially considering the changing landscape across the healthcare sector in Asia Pacific.

Japan vying the foremost position as demand for monoclonal vaccines spirals

Among the regional markets, Japan is highly probable to display expanding demand for cell line development. The rapid expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and monoclonal vaccines for the treatment of chronic conditions. As the technological breakthroughs have been driving the biotechnology industry, the market will further receive an impetus.

GVK BIO, Abzena, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, EuBiologics, Lonza Group, Sartorius, WuXi AppTec, and Samsung Biologics are some prominent industry players in the APAC cell line development market.

