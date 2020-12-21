APAC CAD Software Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges

The popularity of CAD software in the automotive industry is one of the major driving factors for the APAC CAD software market. The requirement for high-quality components is increasing significantly in the automotive industry in APAC. Because of this, auto part buyers are also trying to focus on the quality of their products. In addition, numerous connected cars are predicted to be on the roads in the coming years, due to which automobile designers are becoming more inclined toward using advanced solutions supported by CAD software for developing error-free products.

Another major factor leading to the growth of the APAC CAD software market is the surging adoption of the software in the packaging industry. Due to technological advancements, the complexity of designs in the packaging machinery has increased. This has resulted in the growing adoption of CAD software by engineers and designers to increase the efficiency and throughput.

A major trend being observed in the APAC CAD software market is the rising adoption of mobile CAD. The software is made accessible on mobiles through an application which allows the users to edit, view, and share their designs. Mobile CAD enables engineers to create 3D models and drawings of products, in addition to allowing them to improve efficiency and productivity through design execution.

