APAC Aquafeed & Aquaculture Additives Market Research Report With Future Growth Analysis – Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2024

Driven by the sky-rocketing demand for fish from local as well as international consumers, the APAC aquafeed & aquaculture additives market share is projected to surpass $215 billion by 2024.

With recent developments such as bird flu outbreak in India and the soaring prices of meat across Asia Pacific during the COVID-19 pandemic, more consumers are seeking healthier, safer, and cost-sensitive alternatives to satisfy their taste buds. According to the recent forecast of the World Bank, the Asian countries are likely to collectively represent over 70% of the global fish consumption, with the Asian fish farms accounting for almost two-thirds of the global fish supply by 2030.

The following four notable factors have been functioning as accelerators of the APAC aquafeed & aquaculture additives market forecast:

Amino acid-based aquaculture additives segment of Indian industry to exhibit growth

The amino acid-based aquaculture additives segment is poised for substantial growth through the forecast years, owing to the robust expansion of fisheries and inland fish production. These additives used in fish feed are deemed beneficial for aquatic health since they aid in protein synthesis, thereby boosting the development of immunoglobulins, muscles, enzymes, organs, and hormones of aquatic animals.

The fish production in India has been increasing despite the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The recent threat of bird flu outbreak in India has been creating fresh demand for fish and seafood in the region, on account of the concerns over the consumption of poultry and poultry products.

High demand for sushi to push Japanese industry

During 2017, the industry share from Japan market was valued at $830 million and is expected to augment further by 2024. The primary reason for the growth of the regional market is the escalating demand for sushi—a staple of the Japanese—that contains fish as a primary ingredient.

The export demand for the dish has been spiraling due to its global popularity. To this end, the production of fish feed for salmon, mackerel, Japanese amberjack, tuna, snapper, and other fish is likely to translate to higher gains for the Asia Pacific aquafeed & aquaculture additives market forecast.

Favorable geographical factors to aid Vietnam market’s expansion

The Vietnamese market for aquafeed and aquaculture additives is growing at a considerable pace across the antibiotics-based aquaculture additives segment. The industry share from the region is projected to rise at a 2.5% CAGR through 2024, due to the rising demand for these products for applications such as preventive water treatment and the treatment of bacterial diseases.

One of the major drivers of the industry in the region is the availability of a vast water surface which is ideal for fish-farming. This favorable geographical factor has been promoting rapid expansion of the market, with local players looking to export their products to other nations. Additionally, the government has also been backing growth through its plans and policies, contributing toward the Asia Pacific aquafeed & aquaculture additives market trends.

China to gain traction across crustaceans segment

The industry share from the crustaceans segment in China is anticipated to reach $5 billion by 2024, driven by the improving standard of living, growing volume of urban population, and the regulations pertaining to the annual coastal fishing across the region. The expansion of the segment can be attributed to maximum nutritional value, lower costs, and easy availability of these products.

Charoen Pokphand, Tongwei Group, Nutreco N.V., and New Hope Group are some key manufacturers in the APAC aquafeed & aquaculture additives market forecast.

