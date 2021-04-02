APAC and MEA Frozen Bakery Products Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecast Period 2020-2027

The consumer’s appeal for suitability in having food products is one of the main factors that drive the development of the frozen bakery products market. The convenience factor is vital for the consumer even when it comes to food ingesting as it aids in cutting down the time for daily chores. Thus, frozen foodstuffs gain significance amid the object consumers. Over the past couple of years, there is a development in a request of frozen food products, which is contributing to many health welfares related with the product. Frozen food products are chockfull with nutrients and display a longer shelf life. This surges the request for many types of frozen food products concurrently, paving the path of chance for frozen bakery products market to rise. As a result, diverse food manufacturers plan on coming up with such products that cater to the wants of their customers. As a result, the convenience factor is being measured as one of the most prominent frozen bakery products market trends.

Growth Drivers

Shifting consumer trend convenience

The customer’s appeal for suitability in having food products is one of the main factors that push the development of the frozen bakery products market. The convenience factor is significant for the consumer even when it comes to food intake as it helps to cut down the time for daily chores. Thus, frozen food products gain prominence among the target customers.

Increasing awareness about health benefits

A large share of the people from various demographic sections has been following a healthy diet plan due to a rise in mindfulness on various welfares related to the acceptance of a healthy routine. Customers have been looking out for food products that are rich in nutrition and endorse other such health welfares. Frozen food products have a distinctive feature of conserving its nutrition content for a lengthier period. As a result, with the increase in a drift on food fortification, frozen bakery products industry visions chance in gaining traction among the health-conscious customer and concurrently creating sales.

APAC and MEA Frozen Bakery Products Market: Regional insights

Europe contributed to the leading market share in 2018. Germany accounted for a significant share in Europe during the same year. The growth tourism and catering industry in European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and Italy, is predictable to offer significant development chances in the next few years. Consumers prefer suitable and ready ingesting products for their breakfast menu, which in turn has chosen the product demand. Furthermore, the obtainability of gluten-free baked goods for the health-alarmed consumers has funded to the growth.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to see the fastest development during the estimated period due to issues such as developing economies, the effect of the western culture, and increasing disposable income. The growing female workforce has distorted the predictable household dynamics, which has resulted in the apparent rise in liking for ready to eat food. For instance, the market growth in India was reinforced by the major urban cities taking a high percentage of working women people.

Competitive Landscape

Kellogg Company; Cargill Corporation; Conagra Brands Inc.; Custom Foods, Inc.; Vandemoortele N.V.; Bridgford Foods Corporation; Associated British Foods plc; General Mills, Inc.; Europastry; Cole’s Quality Foods Inc.; and Flowers Foods and other prominent players.

Recent Development

In 2018,Sara Lee Frozen Bakery opened after Kohlberg and Company acquired the frozen bakery business of Tyson Foods.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. in 2016 announced the acquisition of the General Mills Argentinas bakery business.

By Type

Breads

Pizza Crusts

Cakes & Pastries

Others

By Distribution Channel

Artisan Bakers

Retail

Catering

Online Channel

By Technology

Raw Products

Ready-to-Bake

Ready Baked

Frozen

By Source

Corn

Wheat

Barley

Rye

By Region

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the APAC and MEA Frozen Bakery Products Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The APAC and MEA Frozen Bakery Products Market segmented into five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, MEA and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the APAC and MEA Frozen Bakery Products Market based on the Type, Distribution Channel, Technology, Source, and Regional.

To examine competitive developments like by type, Distribution Channel, Technology, Source, Regional within the APAC and MEA Frozen Bakery Products Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

