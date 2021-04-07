APAC Air Compressor Market Perceive Substantial Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast

As the stabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic restores the progression of numerous industrial verticals, the demand for low-power consumption, highly efficient, and electric air compressors is likely to surge across Asia Pacific. During 2019, the Asia Pacific air compressor market size was estimated at $25 billion. Projected to surge at a 5.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, the APAC air compressor market size will reach $38 billion by 2026.

The following four trends have been defining the Asia Pacific air compressor market dynamics:

Supported by food & beverage industry, oil-filled air compressors to dominate market share

Accounting for more than 63% of the total revenue of the APAC air compressor market in 2019, the oil-filled air compressors segment clearly commanded the leading position by lubrication used. Since they can offer more power, oil-filled compressors are widely utilized across heavy duty applications including the automobile industry, manufacturing units, and oil rigs. The boom witnessed by the food & beverage industry during the pandemic can translate to increased revenue for the Asia Pacific air compressor market as food-grade lubricants are entering the scenario.

Rotary air compressors to take wing due to their versatility

Rotary air compressors commanded a share of over 40% of the overall the APAC air compressor market in 2019. The growth of this segment is attributable to the extensive usage of rotary air compressors in applications that require continuous and high airflow capacity. Reciprocating rotary air compressors are highly suitable for small businesses, workshops, do-it-yourself projects, and construction projects since they utilize small amounts of air.

Another type of rotary air compressor is rotary screw air compressors. These are ideal solutions for industrial and commercial applications since they involve continuous flow of air. Due to their versatility, the rotary air compressors are expected to drive Asia Pacific air compressor industry growth.

Triggered by the pandemic, demand from ICUs for medical air compressors to shoot upward

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge to the medical industry, which has been keeping up with the ever-expanding needs of the patients across this densely populated region. Since air compressors are being widely used in lung ventilators in intensive care units (ICUs) and anesthetics, they are part of the essential equipment required for supporting the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 patients.

Moreover, as per the recommendations of regulatory bodies and experts, it is mandatory to install a laboratory air system, medical air system, and pneumatic air system in hospitals with a capacity of 150 or more beds and up to five operation theatres. These factors are responsible for conjuring opportunities for the APAC air compressor industry outlook.

Backed by its robust automobile sector, Japan to represent substantial chunk of total market share

Japan has been a pioneer in the development of novel technologies used in air compressors. The presence of one of the world’s most robust automobile industries is producing high demand for air compressors in the region. Trending brands such as Toyota have been utilizing superior quality air compressor in their vehicles.

For instance, the latest version of Toyota’s FCEV Mirai features an advanced electric air compressor that is designed to be noise-free. It is also highly efficient at purifying the air, offering cleaner air. Thus, the APAC air compressor industry outlook is likely to benefit from the Japanese automobile sector through the upcoming period.

As high-pressure air compressors are increasingly being deployed across police stations, rescue stations, and defense agencies, the Asia Pacific air compressor market size is expected to multiply rapidly over the upcoming timeline.

