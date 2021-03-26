aPaaS Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Applications, and Industry Strategies

The application platform as a service (aPaaS) market will grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2021–2030) due to the rising preference of customers for advanced software and burgeoning demand for cloud computing. The market stood at $6,023.3 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach $22,687.3 million by 2030. Moreover, aPaaS offers a balance between cost-effectiveness and flexibility in the customization of enterprise-level applications.

Additionally, the escalating demand for scalability in application development will facilitate the market growth throughout the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the application platform as a service industry is the increasing demand for scalability and flexibility in application development. The deployment and development of on-premises applications require operating systems (OS), databases, hardware, and different types of software.

PaaS offers the infrastructure through the internet to deploy the applications, with which businesses can avoid the futile investments in the technicalities involved in modifying the generic software for working from scratch and application-specific purposes. Moreover, aPaaS enables the customization of enterprise-level applications without hampering their cost-effectiveness.

