Aorus RTX 3080 and 3090, the new gaming boxes are here

Photo of mccadmin mccadminNovember 30, 2020

Gigabyte, one of the world’s leading hardware manufacturers, has announced the release of new gaming boxes with a completely new cooling system.

A redesigned system

Building on its earlier versions, Gigabyte is reaffirming its concept this year with the introduction of two new gaming boxes: the Aorus RTX 3080 Gaming Box and the Aorus RTX 3090 Gaming Box. If the two products currently have a price and a sell-by date, the manufacturer has published a lot of information about its future machines. The model itself should therefore contain an RJ45 port, three USB-A ports, a USB-C port and the Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port for connecting the box to the PC. The size is estimated at 30 x 14 x 17.3 cm for 3.78 kg, a product almost identical to that of 2019.

However, innovations are expected in the internal system of the model. Gigabyte has therefore introduced a liquid cooling system, the Aorus Waterfoce. In addition to reducing noise pollution, the manufacturer is also announcing a 240 mm cooler, which is supplemented by two 120 mm fans.

