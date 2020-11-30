Aorus RTX 3080 and 3090, the new gaming boxes are here

Gigabyte, one of the world’s leading hardware manufacturers, has announced the release of new gaming boxes with a completely new cooling system.

A redesigned system

Building on its earlier versions, Gigabyte is reaffirming its concept this year with the introduction of two new gaming boxes: the Aorus RTX 3080 Gaming Box and the Aorus RTX 3090 Gaming Box. If the two products currently have a price and a sell-by date, the manufacturer has published a lot of information about its future machines. The model itself should therefore contain an RJ45 port, three USB-A ports, a USB-C port and the Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port for connecting the box to the PC. The size is estimated at 30 x 14 x 17.3 cm for 3.78 kg, a product almost identical to that of 2019.

However, innovations are expected in the internal system of the model. Gigabyte has therefore introduced a liquid cooling system, the Aorus Waterfoce. In addition to reducing noise pollution, the manufacturer is also announcing a 240 mm cooler, which is supplemented by two 120 mm fans.