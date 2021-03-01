Anya-Taylor Joy refused to speak English for two long years

The actress from the very popular “Gambito de Dama” series was one of the winners of the Golden Globes this Sunday.

Actress won the Golden Globe.

This year’s Golden Globes night was unlike usual, the fault of the pandemic. There were surprises among the winners, but in most cases the predictions were confirmed. One actress in particular became one of the most recognizable faces on television over the past year.

2020 was a particularly happy time for the miniseries. It was no accident that one of the most competitive Golden Globes categories was here. The nominees included established names such as Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman, as well as emerging names such as Daisy Edgar-Jones and Shira Haas. But 2020 was the year that “Gambito de Dama” made us look at a chessboard in an unprecedented way. Which means this was Anya-Taylor Joy’s year.

In a remote ceremony where many guests dressed in gala to attend the ceremony from the sofa at home, the actress was thrilled to receive the award for best actress in a miniseries. He thanked colleagues and the entire team he had worked with, Beth, the character he gave life, and the fans.

“It’s amazing that so many people saw the show, but I got to do this project over and over again. I’ve learned so much, I’m so grateful. Thank you to those who saw it, ”he repeated. To the point where you started hearing, first from afar and then closer and closer, the music that was pushing the guests off the stage (or, in this case, away from the screen). The actress did not remain silent, enthusiastically. However, this has not always been the case. There was even one day when Anya-Taylor Joy was silent. And for two years he refused to speak English.

Taylor-Joy was the youngest of six children. The actress’s mother was a psychologist, her father a banker and motor racing driver. She was still a baby when the family moved from Miami, USA to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In South America her life was “idyllic”, as she described in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, in which she talked about the strange two years that would follow. In Buenos Aires he remembered: “I rode a lot on horseback, there were many animals”. It was a special world. At the age of six the family moved to London. This world of animals was exchanged for that of city life.

“The change [para Londres] it was very traumatic, ”he recalled. “From one moment to the next I was in this huge and intense city”. Back then, when he was only six years old, he showed a particularly persistent side. He simply refused to speak English for two years. The idea was simple: if she didn’t speak English, her parents would have to bring her back to Argentina, right?

That didn’t happen. After those two years, the young Anya-Taylor adapted there. These days the family speaks a mix of Spanish and English when they are together. But maybe there was something in this childlike persistence that anticipated something.

With no training or education as an actress, apart from a few drama classes at school, she was a teenager when she first appeared in auditions. She was only 18 years old when she moved alone to rural Canada to direct The Witch, an independent production that became a down-to-earth horror classic that catapulted Robert Eggers into one of the most promising filmmakers of his generation.

Within half a dozen years, the actress has stood out in English, be it working with M. Night Shyamalan in “Fragmentado”, as an American in gangster England in the 1930s in England, in “Peaky Blinders” or as an unexpected child prodigy in Chess ” Gambito de Dama “. Soon we will see your talent in a delightful, desolate world.

She was selected to play the role of Furiosa in the prequel of Mad Max: Fury Road, which was directed and written by George Miller. It’s entirely possible that we can see it in a few words, in the image of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in the original film. But the talent is there in everything.

At 24, the actress is already sure that the Golden Globe has just come to confirm this. And it is expected that this will be just one of many awards in the years to come. Moving to London like this may have been difficult, but it’s the one who realizes that it helped her know herself.