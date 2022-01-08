António Raminhos, Luís Filipe Borges and Marco Horácio return with “Três é Demais”

The “Segunda Dose” of the successful show will have several dates at the beginning of the year.

Five years later, with 25,000 visitors in the first two months, the show returned to a pre-pandemic world. António Raminhos, Luís Filipe Borges and Marco Horácio are back with lots of news.

Five years ago everything was different: “Raminhos was waiting for his third child, Horácio was the divorced father, and Borges was free and free,” says the synopsis of the comedy show “Three is too much – second dose”.

You have changed, the world has changed and so surprises are guaranteed. After first shows in November and a break in December, the trio will tour Póvoa de Varzim on January 15th; through the Azores, on the island of Terceira on January 21 and in São Miguel on January 22; and on January 26th and 27th it’s Porto’s turn at the Teatro Sá da Bandeira. A date for Bragança has already been set for March. Tickets are available at the usual places.