Antonia Gentry’s (Ginny) reaction to Taylor Swift’s clash

New Netflix series bring the latest news every week. Once is not the custom, the series of the moment, Ginny & Georgia, hasn’t stopped internet user reaction. The number 1 in France is currently dealing with current social issues such as the relationship to sexuality and the relationships between mother and daughter. In fact, we do know that Taylor Swift violently attacked Netflix following a comment the latter identified as sexist. In response to this controversy, actress Antonia Gentry (Ginny) wanted to make her point. Explanations.

a controversial part of a simple answer

The Ginny & Georgia series tells the story of a young mother and her teenage daughter. Let’s recall the facts: in one of the episodes of the series, Ginny sends her mother a remark about her relationships with men during an argument (see quote below).

What can it do to you You change men faster than Taylor Swift.

To which the singer replied:

Hey Ginny and Georgia, called in 2010 and she wants her simple, deeply sexist joke back. How about stop humiliating hard-working women, stop thinking about that shitty joke and drOLE? Happy month for women, I think.

Antonia Gentry reacts

In an Instagram post (see below), the actress spoke about the controversy without speaking to Taylor Swift directly:

She said, “Thank you for the love and support you’ve shown me and our show, Ginny and Georgia, over the past week.” This corresponds exactly to the moment when the controversy over the quote surfaced. She thanks the fans of the series who gave their support despite the situation.

And the actress adds:

I am very happy to work with talented, serious and honest women who are not afraid to pull the curtain aside and reveal all the intricacies of life – the good and the bad. […] all with a glass of wine in hand and second degree.

This second-degree term suggests that Antonia Gentry Taylor is trying to send a message to Taylor Swift – it was just a joke.