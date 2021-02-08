Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Expected to Reach US$ 4,573.24 Mn by 2027 | Top Leading Players-AccuBioTech, ACON Laboratories, Siemens AG etc.

The antiviral drug resistance market expected to be US$ 2,572.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 4,573.24 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic antiviral drug resistance market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several advancements in the field of biotechnology due to increased emphasis on R&D activities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as increased prevalence of HIV and hepatitis and supportive policies by the government to tackle burden of the diseases.

Market Insights

Rise in the Incidences of Hepatitis Diseases

Viruses are the tinier germs that can cause several infectious diseases such as flu, common cold, and warts. Viruses can also cause severe illnesses, including smallpox, HIV/AIDS, and Ebola. Viruses reproduce inside cells and able to enter into any living, healthy cells and multiply and produce other viruses like themselves. Different viruses attack specific cells in the body such as liver, brain, skin, blood and also reproductive, respiratory, and gastrointestinal systems.

The prevalence of virus infections such as hepatitis has increased during recent years across the globe. Hepatitis causes liver damage and inflammation that can also damage other organs. It is a major global health problem that can cause chronic infection and also upsurge the higher risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer. Hepatitis can be categorized as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E that spread through different causes. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the prevalence of Hepatitis B is the highest in the African and Western Pacific Region, where 6.1% and 6.2% of the adult population is infected respectively.

Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures in Emerging Markets

The increasing healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and South and Central America are enabling the researchers to develop treatment options for a wide range of viral diseases by utilizing advanced techniques such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), next generation sequencing and others. The viral infectious diseases is anticipated to remain a major public health problem in the coming decades, which poses a threat to both national and international health security. Endemic diseases including, human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) will continue to challenge public health. For the early detection and rapid response, high level of awareness is required across the region. Thus, the rapid growth and innovations coming from the emerging nations are expected to increasing the growth opportunities and sales in the global antiviral drug resistance market.

Product Insights

The global antiviral drug resistance market by product was led by kits and reagents segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the antiviral drug resistance market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period since they are an essential requirement for conducting various tests.

