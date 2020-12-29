Antithrombotic Drugs Market Growth Drivers, Forecast 2020- 2028 with key players – Zydus pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Abbott laboratories, Watson laboratories, Pliva, Pharmacia, Pfizer

Antithrombotic Drugs are used against or tending to prevent thrombosis antithrombotic agents antithrombotic therapy. There are two classes of antithrombotic drugs: anticoagulants and antiplatelet drugs. Anticoagulants slow down clotting, thereby reducing fibrin formation and preventing clots from forming and growing.

Antiplatelet agents prevent platelets from clumping and also prevent clots from forming and growing. Antithrombotic drugs include those that inhibit platelet aggregation (antiplatelet drugs), inhibit the formation of fibrin strands (anticoagulants), and dissolve existing clots (fibrinolytics).

The antithrombotic Drugs Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Leading Players in Antithrombotic Drugs Market:

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Abbott laboratories, Watson laboratories, Pliva, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented on the basis of process and region.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Apixaban

Debigatran

Edoxaban

Fondaparinux

Heparin

Rivaroxaban

Market Segmentation by Application:

General Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Drug Stores

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Antithrombotic Drugs Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Antithrombotic Drugs Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Antithrombotic Drugs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

