Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020 to 2026

Despite the growing popularity of disposable medical products, antiseptic and disinfectant products hold high sales possibilities. Some reusable medical equipment, such as scissors and pliers, require frequent sterilization, which is driving the demand for disinfectants in the healthcare industry. Sales are also projected to gather strength in the hospitality industry to boost customer experience, and, in turn, increase their retention rate. On the development side, ease of receiving FDA approval widens the innovation bandwidth of manufacturers, which is leading to high product efficiency. Based on a robust research approach, an exclusive study published by Fact.MR projects that, the antiseptic and disinfectant market will expand at a healthy CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Key Highlights of Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Study
- Long-term product supply opportunities are on the horizon for players in the antiseptic and disinfectant market, as hospitals and surgical centers are allocating separate budgets to create an infection-free surgical environment.
- The reckless use of these products is found to have a negative impact on the skin, which could limit the usage of antiseptics and disinfectants, especially in facilities with average health consciousness.
- Hydrogen peroxide will remain the product of choice during the forecast period, on account of its availability in a variety of concentrations, ranging from 3% to 90%. This is adding new dimensions to extant application areas of these products in hospitals, pharmacies, and life science laboratories.
- The legislation of safety framework to ensure hygienic conditions in healthcare facilities will increase manufacturers’ focus on product quality. For instance, in January 2018, the FDA established safety guidelines for hand hygiene products used by healthcare professionals.