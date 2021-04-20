Antioxidants Market With Key Companies Profile & Cost Structure Analysis By 2024
Antioxidants Market Outlook
Increasing consumption of processed food, high demand for products with longer shelf life, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income are some of the factors boosting the growth of the global antioxidants market. An antioxidant is a substance that can reduce the damage which can be caused to other substances due to oxidation.
One of the major factors driving the growth of antioxidants market is the increase in consumption of processed food. In recent years, the demand for processed food or ultra-processed food has considerably increased across the globe. The processed food products available in the market are high in saturated fats, carbohydrates, total fats, free sugars, and sodium and low in essential nutrients such as fiber, proteins, vitamins, and potassium. Thus, more consumption of processed food primarily means a high intake of sugar as well as salt content, which may lead to health problems, such as high and low blood pressure, in the long run. However, growing awareness among people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle is leading to a corresponding increase in demand for natural antioxidants across the world.
Growth in demand for natural antioxidants in small industries can be viewed as a growth opportunity by the players operating in the antioxidants market. Antioxidants find wide application in the animal feed industry, the food and beverages industry, and the cosmetics industry.
The report covers country-wise antioxidants market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, the U.A.E., Mexico, and Brazil.
