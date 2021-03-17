Antioxidants Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

“

Market Overview

Global Antioxidants Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% to surpass USD 8,996.2 Million during the review period. Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals in your body. Natural antioxidants are found in fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based, whole food. Further, several vitamins, such as vitamins E and C, are also effective antioxidants. The major function of antioxidants is they protect cells from damage caused due to the formation of free radicals, which can cause heart disease, cancer, and skin-related diseases, among others.

Global Antioxidants Market is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. The wide application range of antioxidants, both natural and synthetic, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global antioxidants market. The rising demand for convenience food is yet another determinant boosting the sales of antioxidants. The increasing adoption of natural antioxidants is expected to create profitable growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the global antioxidants market. Furthermore, the rising demand for products due to properties such as enhancing flavor, aroma, color, and hinder oxidation are anticipated to enhance the demand for the product in the food and beverage applications. However, the implementation of stringent government regulations for the application of additives, including antioxidants, in food items and beverages is hindering the growth of the global antioxidants market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Key players operating in the global antioxidants market include Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Barentz Group (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Kalsec Inc. (US), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Eastman Chemical Company (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), and Adisseo (France).

Market Segmentation

Global Antioxidants Market has been segmented based on type, form, and application. By type segment, the global market is bifurcated into synthetic and natural. The Synthetic segment has been further categorized into BHA, BHT, TBHQ, and Others. The Natural type has been sub-segmented into Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Carotenoids, Polyphenol, and Others.

In terms of form, the Global Antioxidants Market is bifurcated into Dry and Liquid types. The application segment divides the market into food and beverages, animal feed, personal care. The food and beverages segment is further categorized into Fats & Oils, Convenience Food, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, and Others. The segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,593.5 million during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Antioxidants market has been studied across America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share of 31.81% of the global antioxidants market. The regional market has been driven by the rising popularity of health and nutritional supplements.

North America is expected to register the second largest market for global antioxidants market followed by Europe. The market growth in North America is because of existing leading manufacturers of antioxidants, and the expanding portfolio of antioxidants by them. Europe exhibits the fastest growing market for antioxidants owing to the improvements in the lifestyles of the consumers prompt them to consume clean label products during the review period.

