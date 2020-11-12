Antimony Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025| Global Technology, Development, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2025| Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Huachang Antimony Industry, Geopromining, Ltd

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Antimony Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Antimony Market research report is an ideal key. It makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

global antimony market is expected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2025, from USD 1.78 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here-

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Mandalay Resources Ltd

United States Antimony Corporation

Korea Zinc

Recyclex

The other players in the market are Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation, Lanxess, Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co. Ltd., Hubei Yongcheng Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., Cambrian Mining PLC, Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd, Suzuhiro Chemical Co., Ltd., Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc., Lambert Metals International Limited, Campine, Atomized Products Group, Inc. among others.

Antimony is a chemical element usually found in non-metallic and metallic forms. The metallic form is made of brittle material and is bright silver in colour. The non-metallic form is grey powder. Static to alkalis and acids, antimony is considered to be a stable element when placed in dry air. Antimony has been witnessed to be bad conductor of heat and electricity as it, it swells on cooling.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers grew at 11.27% between April and December 2017 to 21,415,719 vehicles. Moreover, the sales of passenger vehicles and two wheelers grew by 5.22% and 40.31% year on year respectively in December 2017. According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016 and light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016. The growing demands for automotive is creating the demand for antimony.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing fire safety regulations

Growing use in plastic additive application

Exploration of newly discovered antimony reserves

Environmental and health concerns restricting the growth of antimony market

High prices of antimony

Declining use of antimonial lead

Conducts Overall ANTIMONY Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Trioxides, Alloys, Others),

Application (Flame Retardants, Lead-Acid Batteries, Plastic Additives, Glass & Ceramics, Others),

End-User (Chemical, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others)

The ANTIMONY report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

