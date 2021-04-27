Antimony Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

The global antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving revenue growth are increasing use of antimony in plastic additives, in rubbers, and chemicals and others. In November 2019, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group acquired the assets of International Specialty Alloys, which is a leading U.S producer of titanium master alloys and other binary alloys for the aerospace market. This acquisition will help in business expansion of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Antimony industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Antimony sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Antimony market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Antimony market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Antimony market are Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antimony market based on application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Lead Acid Batteries Flame Retardants Plastic Additives Glass & Ceramics Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Antimony Trioxide Alloys Metal Ingot Antimony Pentoxide Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Automotive Chemical Electrical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Antimony market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

