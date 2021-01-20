Antimony Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2025

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Antimony Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Mandalay Resources Ltd., United States Antimony Corporation, Korea Zinc, Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd., Huachang Antimony Industry, Geopromining Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation, Lanxess, Cambrian Mining Ltd., Yunan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., Suzuhiro Chemical Co. Ltd., Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc., Campine, Automized Products Group Inc., BASF SE, among other domestic and global players.

Antimony market is expected to reach USD 3248.37 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on antimony market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Antimony is known as chemical element which is found in metallic and non-metallic form as well. The metallic form of antimony is brittle in nature and bright silver in colour. The non-metallic form of antimony is the grey powder. The most important driving factor for the growth of the antimony market is the growing fire safety regulations in commercial as well as private spaces as antimony is used in fire safety.

The antimony is also used as an additive in fibreglass composites for adhesion purpose. The adhesion property of the antimony is very high and hence this factor will be another prominent factor for the growth of the market. Another important factor for the growth of the market is as antimony is considered to be the stable element when placed in dry air. This gives rise to the exploration of newly discovered antimony reserves which is another prominent factor for the growth of the market.

Antimony can be extracted from ores like valentinite and stibnite which are found in nature. Antimony is also available freely in nature and hence it can be used widely. This will be another main reason for the growth of the market as companies started using antimony.

As antimony is used in lead-acid batteries, it can also be extracted from the lead-acid batteries and can be reused. This is most prominent factor for the market growth as the spare lead-acid batteries can be used to extract antimony from that. The restraining factor for the growth of the market is as antimony is the chemical element and hence it affects environment and also health concerns of humans also arises.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing fire safety regulations

Growing use in plastic additive application

Exploration of newly discovered antimony reserves

Environmental and health concerns restricting the growth of antimony market

High prices of antimony

Declining use of antimonial lead

By Product Type (Trioxides, Alloys, Others),

Application (Flame Retardants, Lead-Acid Batteries, Plastic Additives, Glass & Ceramics, Others),

End-User (Chemical, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others)

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

