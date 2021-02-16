Antimony Market projecting a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Antimony market has reached USD 2.14 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 3.251 Billion in 2026, and is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The rising demand for electric vehicles during the forecast period is expected to drive the demand for Antimony in the global market with the lucrative growth rate.

The increasing trend & interest in electric vehicles is due to expanding natural concerns and the spotlight on lowering fuel use—besides, increasing demand for environment-friendly vehicles. Diseases caused by air and water pollution are epidemic among minorities creating demand & witness the growth of EV in upcoming years. Lead-acid batteries structure an essential piece of electric vehicles and generally use Antimony in these batteries.

Stringent legal frameworks and industry standards strongly influence the production of flame retardants. Fire safety regulations are becoming strict around the globe, leading to innovative flame retardants being developed. Fire safety regulations vary across regions, depending on the corresponding national health and environmental safety regulations. Such regulations are particularly stringent in Europe and North America and will drive lucrative growth in the antimony market during the forecast period. Besides, macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth and the difference in purchasing power are important drivers of the antimony market.

Growth drivers

Increasing implementation of stringent regulations regarding fire safety

Fire safety regulations are becoming strict around the globe, leading to innovative flame retardants being developed. Stringent legal frameworks and industry standards strongly influence the production of flame retardants. Fire safety regulations vary across regions, depending on the corresponding national health and environmental safety regulations. Such regulations are particularly stringent in Europe and North America and will drive lucrative growth in the antimony market in the upcoming years.

Rising demand for EV

Rising demand for electric vehicles during the forecast period expected to drive demand for Antimony. During the ongoing past, interest in electric vehicles has flooded enormously, attributable to expanding natural concerns and the spotlight on lowering fuel use. Lead-acid batteries structure an essential piece of electric vehicles and generally use Antimony in these batteries. Additionally, increasing demand for Antimony driven by its use in fire-resistant items and the generation of PET. Over the past few years, the focus raised on the production and evaluation of new Antimony across developed economies.

Increasing Usage in Fiberglass Composites Application

Antimony used as an additive to composites made from fiberglass. Antimony compounds are added directly to the resin and spread through standard mixing machines. Resin combined with Antimony often stirred to keep the products well balanced. It is commonly used because of its properties, which are better heat-resistant and chemical-resistant. The antimony market due to the high strength of fiberglass composites.

Antimony: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the antimony market are focusing on explaining their portfolio of services in the global market. Such as AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Mandalay Resources Ltd, United States Antimony Corporation, Korea Zinc, Recyclex, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation and Other Prominent Players.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Antimony market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Antimony market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Antimony market based on the product type, application, and end-use industry with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Antimony market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, Application, and End-Use Industry Key Players AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Mandalay Resources Ltd, United States Antimony Corporation, Korea Zinc, Recyclex, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation, and Other Prominent Players

By Product Type

Trioxides

Alloys

Others

By Application

Flame Retardants

Lead-Acid Batteries

Plastic Additives

o Stabilizers

o Catalysts

Glass & Ceramics

Others

By End-Use Industry

Chemical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

