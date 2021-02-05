Antimicrobial Textiles Market 2021 | Key Vendors landscape, Demand By Regions and Growth Forecast| Microban International, Sciessent LLC, UNITIKA LTD

Report Overview:

Antimicrobial Textiles Market research report is a scrupulous investigation of current scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics.The report Gives wide-ranging industry information which explores practical growth strategies and recommendations related to Antimicrobial Textiles industry.The market Report provides key information about the Antimicrobial Textiles industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe

Scope of The Report:

Market Insight:

Global antimicrobial textiles market is projecting to register a substantial CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increasing demand from the healthcare industry, growing consumer awareness towards hygienic and healthier products and wide spreading epidemics.Antimicrobial fabrics and textiles are fibre based substrates to which antimicrobial agents have been applied at the surface, rendering a product that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms. It has its wide application in commercial, apparel, medical and home. Increasing demand from the healthcare industry may act as the major driver in the growth of antimicrobial fabrics market. On the other side, fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper the market.

Analysis of Key Vendors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antimicrobial textiles market are Microban International, Sciessent LLC, UNITIKA LTD, BASF SE, Dow, Lonza, BioCote Limited, Trevira GmbH, Herculite, Milliken Chemical, Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Archroma, HeiQ Materials AG, smartfiber AG, PurThread Technologies Inc, and others.

