Antimicrobial Plastics Market To 2026 Lead By- Satake, Buhler, Tomra, Key Technology, Comas, Daewon, SEA, Timing, Anzai

Latest report about the Antimicrobial Plastics market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Antimicrobial Plastics market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

The antimicrobial plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the replacement of conventional materials by plastics in various applications, and rapidly increasing demand from the healthcare and packaging sectors. On the flipside, the stringent environmental regulations hamper the growth of the studied market.

Market Segmentation-

The Global Antimicrobial Plastics market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

– Healthcare industry dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period with the growing investments into the healthcare industry, and increasing demand for medical tools & equipment.

– The increasing investments into research & development (R&D) is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, owing to the application in industries, such as packaging, healthcare, food & beverages, and consumer goods.

Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Competitive Landscape:

Healthcare Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Healthcare industry dominates the consumption of antimicrobial plastics. Antimicrobial plastics offer various advantages, such as cleanliness, sterility, convenience, ease of use, and low cost, over conventional materials in the healthcare industry.

– Complex epidemiological situation, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), microbial contamination, nosocomial infections, and infection risks in hospital and dental equipment have led to an ever-growing need for prevention of microbial infections in these areas.

– A growing need for recycling disposable medical products has created innumerable opportunities for the development of antimicrobial solutions.

– Antimicrobial plastics are used in dental surgeries, hospitals, care homes for products ranging from cubicle curtains, beds, nurse call systems, handrails, floors, door handles, pull cords, and case note holders.

– In addition, antimicrobial plastics are also used in manufacturing of medical devices such as tubing, connectors, syringes, and connectors, as well as the wide variety of molded parts.

– Thus, with the increasing healthcare-associated infections in healthcare industry, the usage of antimicrobial plastics is expected to rapidly rise in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The antimicrobial plastics market is a fragmented market, where numerous players are holding insignificant share to affect the market dynamics individually. Some of the noticeable players in the market include BASF SE, DowDuPont, Microban International, PolyOne Corporation, and Sanitized AG, amongst others.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

