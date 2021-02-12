Antimicrobial Packaging Market Recent Trends, Insights and Forecasts 2025

The Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Antimicrobial Packaging industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Antimicrobial Packaging market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The antimicrobial packaging market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.89% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Key Players: BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biocote (AkzoNobel N.V), LINPAC Group Limited, Mondi Group, PolyOne Corporation, BioCote Limited, Sciessent LLC, Covestro AG, Dunmore Corporation, Microban International, Sealed Air Corporation, Oplon Pure Science Ltd., Takex Labo Co. Ltd

Recent Developments:

– October 2019 – BASF launches a new defoamer – Foamaster WO 2360, that complies with principal food contact regulations for adhesives, paper coating applications, and functional packaging, which is compliant with China’s food contact regulation GB 9685-2016 for adhesives and major food contact regulations such as Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) Title 21, Food Contact Materials Regulation (EC), Bundesinstitut for Risikobewertung (BfR) and Swiss Ordinance on Food Contact Materials for packaging.

– September 2019 – Mondi, Werner & Mertz partner to develop a fully recyclable, flexible, stand-up pouch for W&M’s Frosch-brand laundry detergent. The project applied Cradle to Cradle (or C2C) principles to assess every aspect of the product, from design to optimal end-of-life options, to close the packaging loop.

Influence of the Antimicrobial Packaging Market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market.

–Antimicrobial Packaging Market recent innovations and major events.

–A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Antimicrobial Packaging Market market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Antimicrobial Packaging Market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Antimicrobial Packaging Market, market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Antimicrobial Packaging Market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

