Antimicrobial Packaging Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – BASF SE, Bayer AG, Mondi Group, Avient Corporation, BioCote Limited

The Antimicrobial Packaging Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The antimicrobial packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.89% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592805/antimicrobial-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A1

Antimicrobial Packaging market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including BASF SE, Bayer AG, Mondi Group, Avient Corporation, BioCote Limited, Sciessent LLC, Covestro AG, Dunmore Corporation, Microban International, Sealed Air Corporation, Takex Labo Co. Ltd., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020 – Mondi collaborated with Cartro, a corrugated packaging company based out of Mexico, to deliver sustainable packaging solutions for fresh produce.

– October 2019 – BASF launches a new defoamer – Foamaster WO 2360, that complies with principal food contact regulations for adhesives, paper coating applications, and functional packaging, which is compliant with China’s food contact regulation GB 9685-2016 for adhesives and major food contact regulations such as Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) Title 21, Food Contact Materials Regulation (EC), Bundesinstitut for Risikobewertung (BfR) and Swiss Ordinance on Food Contact Materials for packaging.

Key Market Trends:

Plastics Material is expected to Drive the Market’s Growth

– Antimicrobial plastics deliver active agents into food products, helping to restrain the growth of microorganisms and enhance shelf life. These releasing compounds keep food quality and decrease the need for preservatives and additives, thus aiding to maintain health and fitness. These elements are used to preserve the plastic products, tablets, and medical equipment against bacteria and fungal outgrowth.

– The healthcare industry is the prime consumer of this packaging method. The increasing demand for recycling disposable medical products, such as connectors, tubing, syringes, and connectors, as well as a wide variety of molded parts, has been providing innumerable opportunities for the development of antimicrobial solutions, as it offers numerous advantages, such as cleanliness, sterility, ease of use, convenience, and low cost, over traditional materials.

APAC Holds a Dominant Position in Antimicrobial Packaging

– The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall market of antimicrobial packaging over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for food between the youths & adults are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific antimicrobial packaging market over the forecast period. Further, factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases are envisioned, increasing the global antimicrobial packaging market in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

– Moreover, Asia Pacific is poised to witness an impressive demand for antimicrobial packaging materials. This is also due to the rising preference for convenience food, consumer awareness, and a fast-paced lifestyle that can further create growth opportunities in this region.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592805/antimicrobial-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A1

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Free Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com