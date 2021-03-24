Antimicrobial Coatings Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2026 Global Antimicrobial Coatings report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

The report cites that antimicrobial coatings have applications in the high revenue, high demand industries which is adding impetus to product demand across the globe. These coatings are used to prevent growth and spread of germs and bacteria on several surfaces.

Microbial attack can have considerable impact on coatings by developing bacterial or fungal odors, damaging their basis properties, and staining. These harms can be avoided by using antimicrobial coatings on these substances. These coatings help in increasing the lifespan of the products and eliminate stains and odors.

Based on the product, the antimicrobial coatings market is divided into power coatings and surface coatings and modifications. These two segments are further divided into copper, silver and others, and pseudomonas, E. Coli, listeria and others respectively.

The antimicrobial power coatings market from others segment is expected to witness tremendous growth driven by surging demand for cost-effective and high performance solutions.

The textiles or hard, metallic surfaces are coated with ink, polyurethane, paint, powder coatings, latex, lacquer to produce goods with novel properties and features. Although, even after coating them with these substances they are susceptible to the growth of bacteria, algae, or fungus on them.

For the surface modifications and coatings market, the others segment is projected to record considerable growth and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 240 million through 2026. Rising investment and increase in demand for the antimicrobial coating to reduce surface contamination due to COVID-19 is aiding the growth of others segment, cites the study.

Speaking of the application ambit, the industry is classified into medical/healthcare, textiles, construction, food industries, indoor air quality, mold remediation, electronics, and others.

The Automobile sector deploys antimicrobial coatings across a plethora of applications such as maintaining vehicle interiors, plastic coverings, metallic parts, cleaning leather, and maintaining hygiene. The coating helps to keep the interior fresh and contain the bad odors.

In terms of regional hierarchy, the MEA region is known to register high demand of the antimicrobial coatings and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the next few years. The demand can be credited to the growing public construction and renovations projects in these regions. The market in Latin American region is expected to surpass the valuation of USD 290 million by the year 2026.

The key players for the global antimicrobial market are, AK Steel, Lonza Diamond Vogel Paints, DuPont, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF, RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Sono-Tek Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Troy Corporation, and others.

Question & Answer: Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Question 1: What factors are propelling the growth of antimicrobial coatings industry?

Answer: The rising demand to reduce the surface contamination considering the outbreak of Covid-19, demand for coating solutions from high revenue and high demand industries is propelling the growth of antimicrobial coatings industry.

Question 2: How will automobile sector generate revenue for antimicrobial coatings market?

Answer: The automobile sector deploys antimicrobial coatings for applications such as maintaining vehicle interiors, plastic coverings, metallic parts, cleaning lather, and maintain hygiene, which is promoting product demand and generating revenue for the global antimicrobial coatings market.

Question 3: Why is antimicrobial coatings market witnessing constant expansion in MEA?

Answer: The increasing demand of antimicrobial coatings due to rising construction and renovation activities and increasing demand for affordable and high-performance solutions are swaying the business dynamics in Middle East & Africa.

