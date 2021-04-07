Antimicrobial Coatings Market in APAC – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

In this regard, it has been observed that the antimicrobial coatings market in APAC accounted for a valuation of $815 billion in 2019 and is further likely to record a remuneration of USD 1.65 billion by 2026. With about 10 million active coronavirus cases in the Asia Pacific region, it comes as no surprise that the demand for antimicrobial coatings to be applied over a surface to curb the growth of disease-causing micro-organisms has considerably increased. These coatings are considered to be effective in enhancing the surface durability, corrosion resistance, and appearance.

The growth is predominantly driven by rapid industrialization aligned with prolific growth in construction, healthcare, packaging, and food processing sectors. Not to mention, introduction to favorable FDI policies and regulations across the emerging economies is also likely to add to the expanding growth structure of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in APAC.

Given below is a brief snapshot of the application trends that are likely to propel the market growth over the foreseeable future:

Proliferating use of antimicrobial coatings in healthcare and medical devices

Ever since COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, hospital admissions around the globe have recorded a massive rise over the past few months, resulting in subtle increment in the number of hospitals associated infections in and around the APAC region. This dynamic rise has indeed urged hospital staffs and members to rapidly utilize antimicrobial coatings in surfaces of escalators, elevators, HVAC vents, and doors of hospitals, just to ensure a reduction in hospital acquired infection numbers. Not only this, these coatings are also being abundantly used on surgical devices, catheters, medical instruments and electronic devices, and other products to minimize the risk of infections during the medical procedures.

That said, reports have claimed that APAC antimicrobial coatings market from medical and healthcare application segment acquired an overall business share of $27.15 million in 2019.

Prominent growth of the food processing industry

It was reported the APAC antimicrobial coatings market from food industry seized a considerable share of USD 180 million in 2019, while looking forward to amassing notable gains in the upcoming years owing to the rising advancements in APAC food processing sector. These coatings are typically used in dairy, food processing units, food packaging, containers, and utensils. What more has been driving the need for antimicrobial coatings in the food industry is the expanding working population in the region, hectic work schedules, rising awareness pertaining to sanitization for protection against pandemic, and increased consumer spending.

Prolonged use in construction industry

One of the fastest evolving sectors across the Asia Pacific region- the construction industry- is currently witnessing massive upsurge in APAC antimicrobial coatings market. This can be credited to the robust industrialization and strategic investments introduced by powerful market players in some of the emerging economies of the region. Antimicrobial coatings are being extensively used in commercial and buildings places for protection against toxic infections. As a matter of fact, industry analysts have estimated that APAC antimicrobial coatings market from the construction industry is projected to depict a CAGR of 8.9% through 2026.

Apart from these eminent trends, elevating use of antimicrobial powder coatings like copper and silver alloys is also contributing to the dynamic growth curve of the overall business space. These elements boast of the ability to inhibit the growth of micro-organisms while being able to destroy them.

With such humongous applications, the APAC antimicrobial coatings market is all set to carve a profitable niche for itself in the overall chemicals industry space.

