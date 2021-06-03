Antimicrobial Coatings Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2027

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Antimicrobial coatings contains antimicrobial agents are used for protecting surfaces from micro-organisms such as bacteria, parasites, fungi and germs. The coatings are typically applied to walls, door handles, counters, vents and can also be sprayed onto gloves, textiles, masks, and carpeting. They are used in wide application including construction, food, and healthcare industry. The global Antimicrobial Coatings market is being highly demanded in the medical & healthcare industry due to COVID-19 as this coatings gained significant attention and were applied in the several temporary and existing healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). the medical & healthcare sector will lead the market growth during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, growing demand in HVAC systems and increasing demand from the food & beverage industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover the introduction of products and services along with strategic alliance by the various market players will create a lucrative growth of the market. For instance: on 10th June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched Powdura 4000 Anodite powder coatings, is designed to look like anodized metal surfaces while delivering a smooth, ultra-matte, powder-coated finish and are available as part of a 12-color preferred collection. However, high cost of products and highly skilled labor requirement and stringent governmental regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Antimicrobial Coatings market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Antimicrobial Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing investments for the development of the healthcare sector in the country will support market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akzonobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Rpm International Inc.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Silver

Copper

Titanium Dioxide

Others

by Application:

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

HVAC System

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

