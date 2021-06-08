Antimicrobial Additives Market Estimated to Reach US$ 12.85 Bn by 2022, due to Increasing Demand in Paint and Plastic Industry

The author of the report analyzed that the antimicrobial additives market accounted for US$ 8.88 billion in 2017. Originally antimicrobials were used as biostabilizers in preservation of plastic materials. The use of antimicrobials as an additive to supply additional benefits to the user have tremendously increased in recent years. lack of antibacterial protection in humans can result in deteriorating health. The food and healthcare are important sectors for the uptake of antimicrobial additives. Antimicrobial additives can help in preventing growth of spoilage and pathogenic microorganisms. The consumption of contaminated food leads to food poisoning and other medical conditions. It has been observed that owing to such reasons, awareness in using coated products is rising rapidly amongst consumers.

Antimicrobial Additives Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global antimicrobial additives market are Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Clariant Chemicals India Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, A. Schulman Inc., BioCote Ltd., King Plastic Corporation, Microban International, Nanobiomatters, Sanitized AG and SteriTouch Ltd. among others. Recently, Ticona which is engineering polymers company has launched a family of antimicrobial acetal copolymers (POM). The company is planning to target storage, food processing, industrial gears in wet environments, elements in water-treatment plants and handling systems.

The growing concern over bacterial contaminations is propelling the antimicrobial additives market growth. Some of the benefits of using antimicrobial additives are low toxicity to animals, humans, and environment, easy applications, no negative impact on properties or appearance of products and compatibility with processing aids.

Owing to the risks associated with these substances, the need to protect humans and environment has resulted in the formulation of strict government regulations. This has the potential to hamper the market growth. In the U.S., the products are regulated by FIFRA (Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act) while for the European region antimicrobials are regulated by Biocidal Product Regulation.

The rapid expansion in healthcare segment in terms of clinics, hospitals, improved healthcare IT infrastructure and is creating many opportunities for this market as there are many potential sites in healthcare where antimicrobial additive can be used.

Plastic Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Among the applications, plastic is a dominant segment holding the largest market share. In the plastic, antimicrobials can be used as preservative and antimicrobial active agent. Fungi, bacteria and algae has ability to attack the plastic, it can result in bad appearance of the plastic product. It has been observed that, the demand for antimicrobial plastic products is increasing in wet and damp environments (kitchens, bathrooms) and outdoor applications (greenhouses, pond liners).

Awareness for Disease Prevention amongst consumers to drive the Market in Asia Pacific

In the 2017, Asia pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global antimicrobial additives market, followed by North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. There is a rise in public awareness about antimicrobial additives owing to benefits, such as prevention and treatment of animal diseases and protection of humans against zoonotic pathogens. Inorganic antimicrobials dominated the market in Asia Pacific in 2017 and is projected to be the most attractive segment. In the inorganic segment, silver is currently having major share in this market followed by copper and zinc.

Antimicrobial Additives Market – By Type Organic Triclosan Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA) 4,5-Dichloro-2-(N-OCTYL)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (DCOIT) Others Inorganic Zinc Copper Silver

Antimicrobial Additives Market – By Application Paintings and Coatings Plastic Pulp and Paper Others

Market By End-Use Automotive Construction Food and Beverage Healthcare Packaging Others

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



