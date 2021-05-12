Antifreeze Proteins Market – UnivDatos Industry Analysis- by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2027 Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Product Type (Type I, Type III, Glycoproteins, and Others); Product Form (Solid, Liquid); Product Source (Plants, Fish, Insects, Others); End-Use Sectors (Medical, Cosmetics, Foods, Others), and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Antifreeze Proteins Market is expected to exceed the market valuation of more than US$ XX billion by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of around XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Antifreeze proteins, in combination with natural body salts like sodium chloride, reduce the freezing point of body fluids to 2.5°C, which is somewhat lower than that of sea water.

The rising working population, along with busy lifestyles, has resulted in a rapid move toward increased protein and protein replacement intake, which has resulted in a rise in global demand for antifreeze protein goods. Furthermore, the demand for antifreeze proteins from end-use industries such as cryosurgery, cosmetics, organ transplants, and vaccines, as well as rising awareness of the benefits of antifreeze proteins products and increased investment in R&D activities by businesses, are driving the global Antifreeze proteins market. Antifreeze proteins are used in the food and beverage industry to guarantee that frozen items have a consistent texture, such as ice cream, frozen fish and beef, and frozen dough. According to market research firm Food for Thought (FFT), the UK, France, and Germany accounted for 53% of the frozen potato market in Europe. Ireland had the highest per capita intake of frozen potatoes, with 11 kilogrammes, compared to 10 kilogrammes in the UK and 8.8 kilogrammes in France. In all, Europe consumes around 3.3 billion tonnes of frozen potatoes per year.

COVID-19 has a huge effect on public health right now, but its global impact on the economy, employees, and businesses will be important as well. COVID-19 has had a favourable effect on the Antifreeze Proteins industry, as the race to produce the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as recent advances in R&D, has resulted in increased demand for Antifreeze Proteins in the medical field.

The global Antifreeze protein market is divided into four types: type I, type III, glycoproteins, and others. The market’s development is being aided by a growing focus on fisheries and aquaculture around the world. As a result of increased fishery production, the demand for Type 1 protein is expected to grow in the coming years. For example, over the last six years, India’s inland and marine fish production has risen by 38.5 percent.

The global Antifreeze protein market is split into solid and liquid categories based on the product structure. Because of the ease of transportation and storage, the solid sub-segment captured the majority of the market and is projected to continue to do so in the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, solid antifreeze ingredients can be quickly complexed with other mixers, which propels the solid antifreeze protein market forward. The industry is divided into four categories based on end-user: medical, cosmetics, food, and other (agriculture, material science, petroleum, climate control, and artificial snow production). Because of the increased use of AFPs in cryosurgeries, organ transplants, and vaccines, the medical sub-segment dominated the market.

Furthermore, the article details the initiatives being undertaken in the area of Antifreeze Proteins. North America (the United States, Canada, and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of APAC), and the rest of the world are all covered in depth in the article. In 2020, North America will lead the industry and produce the most sales. Numerous national research institutes in North America fund life sciences and biotechnology research, resulting in increased demand for antifreeze proteins in the field. The appetite for low-sugar ice creams is growing every day around the world, which has resulted in a rise in demand for antifreeze proteins. Any of the major players in the industry are Nichirei Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, A/F Protein Inc., Sirona Biochem, Unilever, ProtoKinetix, Inc., Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd., and Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation

Market Insight, by Product Type

Type I

Type III

Glycoproteins

Others

Market Insight, by Product Form

Solid

Liquid

Market Insight, by End-Use Sectors

Medical

Cosmetics

Food

Other Sectors

Market Insight, by Region

North America Antifreeze Proteins Market United States Canada Rest of North America

Europe Antifreeze Proteins Market France Germany Italy Spain United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Antifreeze Proteins Market China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World Antifreeze Proteins Market

Company Profiled

Kaneka Corporation

Aqua Bounty Technologies, Inc.

Sirona biochem

Unilever

Nichirei Corporation

A/F Protein Inc.

ProtoKinetix, Inc.

Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd.

Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd

