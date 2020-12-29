Antibiotics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2027

According to the latest study on ‘Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class and Action Mechanism.’ The global antibiotics market was valued at US$ 43,348.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 56,351.33 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global antibiotics market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The List of Companies – Antibiotics Market

Pfizer, Inc Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals), Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma

Based on n drug class, the antibiotics market is segmented into Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenem, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, and Others. The cephalosporin segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the fluoroquinolones segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% in the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing incidence of pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) is expected to increase the demand for carbapenems class of antibiotics in coming years. Moreover, the lower price of generic carbapenem-based antibiotics is expected to result in increased product adoption, thus compelling carbapenem-based antibiotic manufacturers to develop geographical footprint in lower and middle-income countries.

The growth of the market is attributed to some of the key factors, such as rising prevalence of bacterial infections and increasing development of generic drugs. However, challenges associated with tedious and expensive process of antibiotic development and due to coronavirus pandemic are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The report segments global antibiotics market as follows:

Antibiotics Market – By Drug Class

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenem

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Others

Antibiotics Market – By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

Product launchesand approval strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint and product portfolio worldwide and meet the growing demand.

The market players operating in the antibiotics market adopt the strategy of expansion to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in July 2019, The company such as Pfizer has launched an international research consortium to discover and develop new TB antibiotics in collaboration with eight biotechnology partners and European academic.

