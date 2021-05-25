Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Antibiotic Residue Test Kits market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the Antibiotic Residue Test Kits market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the Antibiotic Residue Test Kits market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Antibiotic Residue Test Kits across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the Antibiotic Residue Test Kits market report.

Key role of simple diagnostic tests in detecting the presence of antibiotic residues in foods derived from animals will continue to propel the demand for antibiotic residue test kits. These tests ensure the food is safe for human consumption. Findings from these tests are of great value in increasing the nutritional index of animal-based foods. Moreover, stringent food safety measures continue to necessitate the need for adopting antibiotic residue test kits in the food & beverage industry.

Fact.MR’s recent report estimates the expansion of the global market for antibiotic residue test kits for the period, 2017-2026. During this forecast period, the global antibiotic residue test kits market is expected to witness growth at 6.2% CAGR in terms of value. By the end of 2026, around US$ 295 Mn worth of antibiotic residue test kits are expected to be sold globally.

4 Key Highlights from the Report

According to the report, the adoption of beta-lactams tests will be the highest across the global antibiotic residue test kits market. The report observes that throughout the forecast period, sales of beta-lactams tests will account for approximately one-third share of global market revenues. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 95 Mn worth of beta-lactams test kits will be sold globally. The demand for tetracycline tests will also gain traction in the upcoming years, bringing in around US$ 50 Mn in global revenues by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, sulfonamides tests will register fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Food and beverage industry will represent the largest end-user of antibiotic residue test kits. More than 65% of the global antibiotic residue test kits market value will be accounted by the end-use of these kits in ensuring the safety of food items and beverages, particularly for dairy products. The report also observes a rampant end-use of antibiotic residue test kits in veterinary purposes.

In 2017, North America registered highest sales of antibiotic residue test kits. The consumer marketplaces in the US and Canada will continue to promote the use of antibiotic residue test kits in food safety measures. By the end of 2026, North America will be dubbed as the largest market for antibiotic residue test kits, surpassing an estimated valuation of US$ 100 Mn.

Europe and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) regions are also expected to be at the forefront of global antibiotic residue test kits market expansion. These two region will register fast revenue growth in their antibiotic residue test kits markets, particularly due to high presence of dairy product manufacturers.

The report has profiled key companies developing antibiotic residue test kits across the globe. Companies namely, are observed as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charm Sciences, DSM, Labtek Services Ltd., Perkin Elmer (Bio Scientific Corp.), IDEXX Labs, Neogen Food Safety, R-Biopharm AG, Sciex, and Eurofins are observed as key players in the global antibiotic residue test kits market. Majority of these players will be incorporating the advancements in the diagnostics of antibiotic residues. Extending the application of antibiotic residue test kits beyond measuring the safety of animal-based foods will also be prioritized by these companies in the near future.

The Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market research answers important questions, including the following:

Why Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market players are focusing on the business expansion in region? Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market What are the pros and cons of the Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market the environment? Why players are targeting the production of segment? What are the strategies implemented by emerging players in the global Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market?

The Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market report serves the readers with the following data:

In-depth analysis of supply-side and demand-side trends.

Direct and indirect impacts of the growth of relevant markets on the Antibiotic Residue Test Kits

Importance of segment in various regions.

Accurate Y-o-Y growth of the global Antibiotic Residue Test Kits

Consumption trends among individuals across the globe.

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

