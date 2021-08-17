Antibacterial Glass Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026
The global antibacterial glass market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), along with the rising technological advancements in the healthcare industry, represents one of the major factors fueling the global antibacterial glass market growth.
Antibacterial glass is also extensively utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for manufacturing glass containers that aid in preserving food products.
Moreover, it finds applications in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as tablets and smartphones. The boosting sales of these products around the world, therefore, are driving the market for antibacterial glass toward growth. Other than this, it is finding applications in swimming pools, health spas and sports centers, which are prone to bacterial and fungal development.
Furthermore, rising awareness about hygiene among individuals, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, represents another growth-inducing factor that is projected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- AGC Glass Europe
- Beijing JiYan-Tech Co. Ltd
- BUFA Glas GmbH & Co. KG
- Corning Inc.
- Essex Safety Glass Ltd.
- Innovative Glass
- Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.
- Joh. Sprinz GmbH Co. KG
- Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.
- Sumita Optical Glass Ltd.
- Saint Gobain SA
Antibacterial Glass Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by Active Ingredient Type:
- Silver
- Copper
- Others
Segmentation by Glass Type:
- Soluble
- Porous
- Coated
- Others
Segmentation by Application:
- Hospital Wards
- Food and Beverage Products
- Military Equipments
- Household Products
- Others
Segmentation by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
