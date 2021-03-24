Antibacterial Glass Market Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Antibacterial Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global antibacterial glass market expects to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.

Antibacterial glass is a thin, reflective surface that is either designed by infusing silver ions on the surface or coating the glass with other antibacterial agents, such as copper, zinc and titanium. It assists in preventing the spread of bacteria and fungi on the glass surface. Therefore, it is widely utilized in spaces, such as bathrooms and laboratories, that require a high level of hygiene and sterile environment. Apart from this, it is used in the healthcare industry to construct isolation rooms, hematology departments, oncology and geriatric units, burns units, maternity wards, and infirmaries.

Market Trends

The increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), along with the rising technological advancements in the healthcare industry, represents one of the major factors fueling the global antibacterial glass market growth. Antibacterial glass is also extensively utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for manufacturing glass containers that aid in preserving food products. Moreover, it finds applications in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as tablets and smartphones. The boosting sales of these products around the world, therefore, are driving the market for antibacterial glass toward growth. Other than this, it is finding applications in swimming pools, health spas and sports centers, which are prone to bacterial and fungal development. Furthermore, rising awareness about hygiene among individuals, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, represents another growth-inducing factor that is projected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibacterial-glass-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Active Ingredient Type:

1. Silver

2. Copper

3. Others

Market Breakup by Glass Type:

1. Soluble

2. Porous

3. Coated

4. Others

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Hospital Wards

2. Food and Beverage Products

3. Military Equipments

4. Household Products

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Glass Europe, Beijing JiYan-Tech Co. Ltd, BÜFA Glas GmbH & Co. KG, Corning Inc., Essex Safety Glass Ltd., Innovative Glass, Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd., Joh. Sprinz GmbH Co. KG, Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd., Sumita Optical Glass Ltd., Saint Gobain SA, etc.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibacterial-glass-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal