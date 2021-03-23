Antibacterial Drugs Market Business Analysis 2021-2027 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players – Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK), Allergen Plc., Novartis Ag, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG
The Antibacterial Drugs Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Antibacterial Drugs market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.
Antibacterial Drugs Market is valued around USD 45864.58 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 50204.61 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 1.3% over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of infectious disease and increased demand for efficient antibacterial drugs is the key drivers for Global Antibacterial Drugs Market
Antibacterial Drugs market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about antibacterial drugs market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with drug class, route of administration, distribution channel.
Antibacterial drugs are those drugs which can kill or inhibit the growth of microorganism such as bacteria, virus, fungi and others. Antibacterial drugs are mostly used for the treatment of prevention of infectious disease caused due to such microorganisms. There are different classes of antibacterial drugs available in the market according to the microorganisms. Antibiotics are widely being used in the healthcare practices apart from treating chronic infections they are used in medical procedures such as organ transplantation, chemotherapy and surgical operations. These procedures carry high risk of chronic bacterial infection due to which antibacterial drugs are in great demand. The global antibacterial drugs market has also been impacted by several new drugs launched in the market these novel antibiotics act as an insurance mechanism against the future impact of resistance.
There are various factors driving the growth of the antibacterial drugs market, one of the major driving the growth of the market is increased prevalence of infectious disease over the period of time. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017 report, around 16.8 million people in the U.S. visit physician office due to the infectious and parasitic diseases. Furthermore, geriatric population is more prone to infectious disease due to the weak immune system and growing geriatric population is expected to fuel the growth of antibacterial drugs market. Moreover, increased demand of efficient antibacterial drugs is also expected to support the growth of antibacterial drugs market. Increase in antibacterial resistance and increasing demand for novel drugs are expected to promote the growth of antibacterial drugs market. However, increase use of generic drugs patent expiry is expected inhibit the growth of antibacterial drugs market over the forecast period.
Global antibacterial drugs market report covers prominent players like Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK), Allergen Plc., Novartis Ag, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, and others.
Antibacterial Drugs Market Segmentation –
By Drug Class – B-lactams, Quinolones, Macrolides, Tetracycline, Aminoglycoside, Sulfonamide, Phenicols, Others
By Route of Administration – Enteral, Parenteral, Others
By Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales
By Region
North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
Antibacterial Drugs Market Key Players
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)
- Allergen Plc.
- Novartis Ag
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Merck & Co., Inc.
