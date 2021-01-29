Anti-viral Drug Therapy Market Therapeutics 2021, Demand and Technological Scope By Top Key Players

Global anti-viral drug therapy Market Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the anti-viral drug therapy Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

Market Overview

The global anti-viral drug therapy market reached a value of nearly $46,456.4 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $46,456.4 million in 2019 to $ 61,571.9 million in 2020 at a rate of 32.5%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 and reach $74,385.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $ 87,230.5 million in 2025, and $ 130,125.3 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in incidence of viral diseases, rapid growth in elderly population and strong economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth of the market include patent expiration and increased pricing pressures. Going forward, rising number of COVID-19 cases and development of drug discovery procedures will positively affect the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the anti-viral drug therapy market in the future include COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of supply of anti-viral drugs.

The anti-viral drug therapy market is segmented by drug class into DNA (Nucleotide) polymerase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors and others. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors market was the largest segment of the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by drug class, accounting for 50.0% of the total in 2019. Also, it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by drug class, at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2023.

The anti-viral drug therapy market is also segmented by application into HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza and others. The HIV market was the largest segment of the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by application, accounting for 34.1% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the influenza segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2023.

North America was the largest region in the global anti-viral drug therapy market, accounting for 50.6% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the anti-viral drug therapy market will be Asia Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.7% and 13.8% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.7% and 12.3% respectively.

The global anti-viral drug therapy market is highly concentrated, with a small number of global players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 76.53% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.

The top opportunities in the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by drug class will arise in the reverse transcriptase inhibitors market segment, which will gain $24,880.4 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by application will arise in the HIV segment, which will gain $ 10,038.8 million of global annual sales by 2023.

The anti-viral drug therapy market size will gain the most in India at $13,190.3 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the anti-viral drug therapy market include developing combination drugs, investing in strategic collaborations, leveraging 3D bioprinting to accelerate process of drug development. Player-adopted strategies in the anti-viral drug therapy market include expanding through strategic acquisitions and collaborations, and launching new drugs and focusing on the development of drugs against COVID-19.

Markets Covered:

The global anti-viral drug therapy market is segmented into –

By Drug Class: DNA (Nucleotide) Polymerase Inhibitors; Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors; Protease Inhibitors; Neuraminidase Inhibitors; Others

By Application: HIV; Hepatitis; Herpes; Influenza; Others

Companies Mentioned: Gilead Sciences Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Johnson & Johnson; AbbVie Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, sales, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of anti-viral drug therapy market in these regions, from 2015 to 2030 (forecast), covering

