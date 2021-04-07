Anti UAV Defence System Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin and more, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Anti UAV defence system are such systems which designed in order to neutralise the unmanned aerial vehicles or remote controlled aircrafts. It is an electronic system which is combined with radar to detect any aerial activity. The Anti UAV defence system have the smart sensors and capable of operating in any areas such as urban areas. The Anti UAV defence systems are used for espionage, terrorist attacks and other purposes.

Global anti UAV defence system market is projecting a rise in estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 11.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in threats, Increase in security at airports from unidentified drones and Increasing demand in defence sector.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global anti UAV defence system market are Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, IAI, DRONESHIELD, Liteye Systems, Inc., Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC, BSS Holland B.V., Airbus S.A.S, Battelle Memorial Institute, Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Chess Dynamics Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aaronia AG and others.

Segmentation : Global Anti UAV Defence System Market

By Product Type

Portable Type

Vehicle Mounted Type

By Application

Civil & Commercial

Military

By Technology

Traditional Kinetic Systems

Electronic

Laser System

By Type

Detection Systems

Detection & Disruption

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2018, Raytheon Co got a contract from US Army for Ku-band radio frequency radars. KuRFS is an advanced scanning system which delivers precise fire control and ‘sense and warn’ capability for various missions.

In September 2018, Drone Tracker 3.5 was launched by the Dedrone. It has the capability to detect all the drones over a protected territory. The system uses Dedrone’s DroneDNA database in order to distinct RF, Wi-Fi, and autonomous drones.

In September 2018, an MoU was signed among the Thales Group, EPE and Department 13 International Ltd for the integration of a software named MESMER into the Thales Bushmaster vehicle. MESMER act as anti-drone system and hence provides safety to personnel.

Market Drivers:

Increase in threats and border concerns can enhance the market growth

Increase in security at airports from unidentified drones might accelerate the growth

Increasing demand in defence sector may boost the market growth

Advancement in technology for drone identification such as radio-frequency (RF) detection has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rapid Change in UAV technologies may hamper the growth of market

High cost in research and development might hinder the market growth

Country Level Analysis

The Anti UAV Defence System market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Anti UAV Defence System market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Anti UAV Defence System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Anti UAV Defence System market.

Major Highlights of Anti UAV Defence System Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Anti UAV Defence System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Anti UAV Defence System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Anti UAV Defence System market.

