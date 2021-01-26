Anti-Submarine Warfare Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers –Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Saab AB

The Anti-Submarine Warfare Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Anti-Submarine Warfare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Market: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Saab AB, Safran SA, and Thales Group, among others.

Key Market Trends

– Anti-submarine warfare is critical for protecting the strategic speed and operational agility of naval forces around the world as the proliferation of new technologies is dramatically affecting the operational planning and execution of missions of both friendly and hostile forces.

– With counter- and anti-denial strategies evolving as a crucial part of implemented maritime strategies of key naval forces, anti-submarine warfare has become vital to protect maritime assets against a swift, stealth attack from hostile forces operating below the surface of the water.

– The ongoing R&D towards the development of advanced maritime technologies, such as stealth submarines and unmanned marine systems, is envisioned to inspire the potential investments in developing countermeasures, such as enhanced range-sonar systems that can detect stealth submarines and other immersed hostile craft.

Modernization of Maritime Fleet Fostering Market Growth

Since modern sonars detect submarines with only a fraction of their usual range, they require radar and other visual aids to effectively detect and track submarines. Since the early 2000s, the concept of full-spectrum anti-submarine warfare was developed by the US Navy. The concept relies on aircraft, ships, and submarines for sensing, tracking, and attacking enemy submarines violating international maritime borders in disputed territories. Military powerhouses, such as the US, UK, China, and India, have been focused on augmenting their naval firepower and several fleet modernization and procurement contracts are underway to address the evolving threats to their national security. For instance, in March 2019, the US expedited its plans to achieve a proposed 355-ship fleet. The new plans outlined a rough annual expenditure of USD 40 billion for fleet maintenance. According to its 30-year shipbuilding plan, the US envisions to procure 55 new ships to achieve an effective fleet-size of 314 ships by 2024. The Russian Navy is actively inducting new vessels to its fleet. In April 2019, the Russian Navy initiated the construction of two Admiral Gorshkov-class (Project 22350) guided-missile frigates, namely the future Admiral Amelko and Admiral Chichagov, at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg. These are multi-purpose platforms designed for anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare operations. The principal armament of the class consists of stand-off anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles. As of August 2019, the Admiral Kasatonov entered the final stage of shipbuilder trials. Several new vessels are scheduled for induction into active service during the forecast period, including the Admiral Kasatonov and two Project 22350 frigates that are scheduled for commission in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Similar induction programs are envisioned to drive the anti-submarine warfare market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The strengthening of the strategic military alliances between the United States and several Asia-Pacific sovereign nations and subsequent reinforcement of military deployment and intervention has resulted in a complex scenario, urging rapid modernization of defense capabilities of regional countries, such as China, to safeguard their vested interests.? China has invested its vast technological prowess toward the indigenous development of several weapon systems to foster its military prowess over all three dominion land, air, and water. By the mid-2020s, China aims to induct the Type 093B SHANG-class guided-missile nuclear attack submarine. During the 2017-2018, China launched the first of its four RENHAI-class guided-missile cruisers. RENHAI is scheduled to be inducted into active service by 2019, and it can carry a large load out of anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), SAMs, and anti-submarine weapons. The Indian Navy is scheduled to receive the third Scorpene submarine by the end of 2020 and the last of the initial six submarines by 2028. Besides, India has also launched the Project 75i (P75i) to acquire six additional submarines. In January 2020, the Indian government announced the selection of the domestic and foreign shipbuilding firms for the construction of six diesel-electric submarines with air-independent propulsion technology as part of an effort worth more than USD 7 billion. Australia also envisions to boost its submarine fleet with the induction of six Barracuda class submarines based on the Scorpene-class. In March 2016, the Naval Group was awarded an initial order for the Barracuda class submarines under the SEA 1000 program. Several other programs are underway in the region, bolstering the growth prospects of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Influence Of The Anti-Submarine Warfare Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Anti-Submarine Warfare market.

– Anti-Submarine Warfare market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Anti-Submarine Warfare market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Anti-Submarine Warfare market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Anti-Submarine Warfare market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Anti-Submarine Warfare market.



United States

Romania (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Romania (Romania, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Romania, Nigeria)

Other Regions

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Anti-Submarine WarfareMarket Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

